Rumors On Drew McIntyre Filming A Movie During Suspension Shut Down

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 11, 2025
Reports suggesting that Drew McIntyre’s storyline suspension from WWE SmackDown was done to give him time to film a movie have been denied by PWInsider.com. Earlier claims from Wrestling Observer Radio indicated that McIntyre’s absence was connected to a film project, but PWInsiderElite.com has since clarified that this is not the case.

“For those who have asked about rumors Drew McIntyre was ‘suspended’ on SmackDown so he can film a movie role, there is nothing to that,” the site reported. “PWInsiderElite.com is told by creative sources that the suspension is just the next part of McIntyre’s storyline. There is nothing beyond that.”

The storyline unfolded during the closing moments of the November 7 episode of SmackDown, which featured Cody Rhodes facing Aleister Black in a non-title main event. The match came about after Black and Zelina Vega interrupted Rhodes’ opening promo earlier in the show.

As the contest neared its end, Drew McIntyre stormed the ring and struck referee Dan Engler with a devastating Claymore kick while a 10-count was in progress. The attack caused the match to end in chaos, with McIntyre and Rhodes trading blows until Black joined the assault. The odds were soon evened when Damian Priest made a surprise return after his absence since his Last Man Standing match against Black.

As the four men continued to fight, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis appeared, furious at McIntyre’s conduct, and announced that the Scottish star was suspended indefinitely.

