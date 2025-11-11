JBL Discusses How Vince Could Work With TKO Again

During a recent episode of Something to Wrestle, John “Bradshaw” Layfield discussed whether he believes Vince McMahon could ever truly walk away from the wrestling business.

JBL admitted that he had no inside knowledge but gave his opinion based on knowing McMahon for more than thirty years. “I have no inside information on this… This is me guessing based on knowing a person for you know over three decades… I think as long as his heart’s beating, there’s never going to be a time he’s not out there,” Layfield said. “And by the way, he hates the word promoter. I told him one time, somebody had said something to me… and I said, What if they called you an old wrestling promoter? He looked at me like, I thought he’s gonna punch me… Vince hated that word. He is just something is like an old carny thing… as far as promoter, if that’s what you know, we call it, I don’t think Vince will ever quit that. How did you build this company that’s in your blood… I just don’t see how you stop that.”

JBL went on to say that McMahon will one day tell his story in his own words, and that whatever project he does will likely be of the highest quality. “Vince is going to find some way to tell a story and be able to control how it’s produced and how it’s edited, not because he’s going to take out any content, but because he wants it to be good,” Layfield said. “And I mean, I bet the farm on that Conrad. It’s God Almighty. Is it going to be good? You know, I just think when you have access to so much video and stuff, which he probably will be able to get… Vince is the ultimate deal maker… Vince wants to be able to tell these stories and leave a legacy, because there’s so much one-sided stuff. When Vince tells his side of all this, you know, a lot of people won’t change their mind, but you’re gonna look at it and you’re gonna be absolutely blown away.”

When asked whether McMahon could gain access to WWE footage considering his current relationship with TKO, Layfield said he believes business sense would prevail. “I don’t know what his relationship is… I’ve seen Vince make deals for 30-something years… I’ve seen Vince in so many meetings, and I’m telling you, that guy is one of the best deal makers that I’ve ever seen. And if it makes sense, these guys at TKO are good deal makers as well… I don’t think it’s a matter of being friends. It’s a matter of economics. If it makes sense to both sides, I think they’ll do it… I think stuff tends to get worked out.”

