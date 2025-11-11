×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

John Cena Key Figure Behind Major WWE Decision

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 11, 2025
John Cena Key Figure Behind Major WWE Decision

John Cena kicked off Monday’s episode of Raw in front of his hometown crowd in Boston before capturing the Intercontinental Championship later that night. During his opening promo, Cena revealed that the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event will include a special series of exhibition bouts featuring WWE main roster stars competing against top talent from NXT.

According to Bryan Alvarez, the idea to feature NXT wrestlers on the main roster event came directly from Cena himself. “NXT wrestlers getting matches on SNME was a John Cena call, he loved his time at the WWE Performance Center,” Alvarez reported.

Cena has long praised NXT and the Performance Center for its role in shaping the future of the company. He recently visited the facility twice in one month, using social media afterward to express gratitude to the talent who shared insights with him during his time there.

“Being coachable can open our minds to learn. Thank you to all the superstars at the WWE PC for sharing with me different perspectives of our business,” Cena wrote. “I spent the week digesting their feedback & was grateful to be able to return today for another chance to learn & share wisdom.”

Cena’s farewell tour will continue at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C., where he will wrestle in his final match against the winner of the ongoing “Last Time Is Now” tournament. The tournament kicked off on Raw, with Rusev and Sheamus advancing out of the first round.

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 11th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy