John Cena Key Figure Behind Major WWE Decision

John Cena kicked off Monday’s episode of Raw in front of his hometown crowd in Boston before capturing the Intercontinental Championship later that night. During his opening promo, Cena revealed that the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event will include a special series of exhibition bouts featuring WWE main roster stars competing against top talent from NXT.

According to Bryan Alvarez, the idea to feature NXT wrestlers on the main roster event came directly from Cena himself. “NXT wrestlers getting matches on SNME was a John Cena call, he loved his time at the WWE Performance Center,” Alvarez reported.

Cena has long praised NXT and the Performance Center for its role in shaping the future of the company. He recently visited the facility twice in one month, using social media afterward to express gratitude to the talent who shared insights with him during his time there.

“Being coachable can open our minds to learn. Thank you to all the superstars at the WWE PC for sharing with me different perspectives of our business,” Cena wrote. “I spent the week digesting their feedback & was grateful to be able to return today for another chance to learn & share wisdom.”

Cena’s farewell tour will continue at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C., where he will wrestle in his final match against the winner of the ongoing “Last Time Is Now” tournament. The tournament kicked off on Raw, with Rusev and Sheamus advancing out of the first round.

