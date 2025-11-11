×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Lex Luger Shares Heartwarming Recovery Update With Christmas Tree Photo

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 11, 2025
Lex Luger Shares Heartwarming Recovery Update With Christmas Tree Photo

Lex Luger has shared an emotional and uplifting update on his recovery journey, posting a photo of himself standing on a ladder to trim a Christmas tree , something he says he has not been able to do in almost twenty years.

Alongside the photo, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion wrote, “A picture is worth a thousand words!! Trimming our tree. Haven’t been able to do this for almost 2 decades. Thanks to my good friend @RealDDP @DDPYoga. Thank you Jesus!!!”

The image marks an incredible milestone in Luger’s long road to recovery following a life-changing spinal stroke in October 2007. The injury occurred after a nerve impingement in his neck while he was on a flight, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down. At one point, doctors described him as being close to quadriplegic, and he relied heavily on a wheelchair for years.

Over time, Luger has worked tirelessly with Diamond Dallas Page and DDP Yoga to rebuild his strength and mobility. His continued improvement has been well documented, but his ability to balance on a ladder reflects a remarkable new level of physical progress and independence in his recovery.

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 11th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy