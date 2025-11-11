Lex Luger Shares Heartwarming Recovery Update With Christmas Tree Photo

Lex Luger has shared an emotional and uplifting update on his recovery journey, posting a photo of himself standing on a ladder to trim a Christmas tree , something he says he has not been able to do in almost twenty years.

Alongside the photo, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion wrote, “A picture is worth a thousand words!! Trimming our tree. Haven’t been able to do this for almost 2 decades. Thanks to my good friend @RealDDP @DDPYoga. Thank you Jesus!!!”

The image marks an incredible milestone in Luger’s long road to recovery following a life-changing spinal stroke in October 2007. The injury occurred after a nerve impingement in his neck while he was on a flight, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down. At one point, doctors described him as being close to quadriplegic, and he relied heavily on a wheelchair for years.

Over time, Luger has worked tirelessly with Diamond Dallas Page and DDP Yoga to rebuild his strength and mobility. His continued improvement has been well documented, but his ability to balance on a ladder reflects a remarkable new level of physical progress and independence in his recovery.

A picture is worth a thousand words!! Trimming our tree. Haven’t been able to do this for almost 2 decades. Thanks to my good friend ⁦@RealDDP⁩ ⁦@DDPYoga⁩. Thank you Jesus!!! pic.twitter.com/wE5nmUaqSH , Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) November 11, 2025

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.