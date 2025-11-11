Andrade El Idolo Walks Out Of Wrestling Event In Mexico

Andrade El Idolo reportedly walked out of a wrestling event in Mexico on Friday, November 7. The incident took place during The Crash’s 14th-anniversary show in Tijuana, where Andrade had been advertised as one of the top attractions. Although he participated in a meet-and-greet session earlier in the day and signed autographs for fans, he ultimately left the venue before appearing on the show.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Andrade left because he was “unhappy,” though the reason behind his frustration has not been revealed. Meltzer explained, “Andrade was on the show, probably the main attraction on the show. He was there signing autographs, and then he left. The only thing that we heard was that he was unhappy. His non-compete is only [in the] United States so he can work in Tijuana [and] Mexico City.”

At present, Andrade remains under a one-year non-compete agreement with WWE, restricted to the United States. Reports indicate that he was terminated “with cause” by WWE in September following multiple wellness policy violations.

Andrade made a brief return to AEW on the October 1 episode of Dynamite but has since vanished from television. This came after WWE allegedly sent AEW a legal notice concerning his non-compete clause, and AEW commentary has reportedly been instructed not to mention him on air.

