×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Netflix To Launch Free WWE 2K25 Edition For Subscribers Next Week

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 11, 2025
Netflix To Launch Free WWE 2K25 Edition For Subscribers Next Week

Netflix has revealed an exclusive version of WWE 2K25 that will be free for all subscribers starting next week. The announcement came through a new trailer showcasing some of WWE’s biggest names, including Seth Rollins, AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, Randy Orton, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, and Rhea Ripley.

The trailer offered fans a first look at the mobile version of the game, blending gameplay footage with live-action appearances from the featured WWE superstars.

Netflix shared the following statement alongside the reveal:

“Experience action-packed WWE matches, dynamic broadcast-style gameplay, authentic arena entrances and immersive commentary from WWE announcers all in the palm of your hand. Pre-register now to play WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition soon on mobile devices.”

WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition will be playable on mobile devices, with pre-registration now open via the Apple App Store and Google Play. The original WWE 2K25 launched in May for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, followed by its release on Nintendo Switch 2 in July and Apple iOS in October.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 11th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy