Netflix To Launch Free WWE 2K25 Edition For Subscribers Next Week

Netflix has revealed an exclusive version of WWE 2K25 that will be free for all subscribers starting next week. The announcement came through a new trailer showcasing some of WWE’s biggest names, including Seth Rollins, AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, Randy Orton, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, and Rhea Ripley.
The trailer offered fans a first look at the mobile version of the game, blending gameplay footage with live-action appearances from the featured WWE superstars.
Netflix shared the following statement alongside the reveal:
“Experience action-packed WWE matches, dynamic broadcast-style gameplay, authentic arena entrances and immersive commentary from WWE announcers all in the palm of your hand. Pre-register now to play WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition soon on mobile devices.”
WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition will be playable on mobile devices, with pre-registration now open via the Apple App Store and Google Play. The original WWE 2K25 launched in May for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, followed by its release on Nintendo Switch 2 in July and Apple iOS in October.
Experience action-packed WWE matches, dynamic broadcast-style gameplay, authentic arena entrances and immersive commentary from WWE announcers all in the palm of your hand., Netflix Games (@netflixgames_) November 10, 2025
Pre-register now to play WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition soon on mobile devices. pic.twitter.com/MC9HUDIA3p
Orlando, Florida
Nov. 11th 2025
Greensboro, North Carolina
Nov. 12th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 13th 2025
Albany, New York
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 15th 2025
Erie, Pennsylvania
Nov. 15th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 17th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 18th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
USA
Nov. 20th 2025
Denver, Colorado
Nov. 21st 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025