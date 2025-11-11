Netflix To Launch Free WWE 2K25 Edition For Subscribers Next Week

Netflix has revealed an exclusive version of WWE 2K25 that will be free for all subscribers starting next week. The announcement came through a new trailer showcasing some of WWE’s biggest names, including Seth Rollins, AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, Randy Orton, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, and Rhea Ripley.

The trailer offered fans a first look at the mobile version of the game, blending gameplay footage with live-action appearances from the featured WWE superstars.

Netflix shared the following statement alongside the reveal:

“Experience action-packed WWE matches, dynamic broadcast-style gameplay, authentic arena entrances and immersive commentary from WWE announcers all in the palm of your hand. Pre-register now to play WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition soon on mobile devices.”

WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition will be playable on mobile devices, with pre-registration now open via the Apple App Store and Google Play. The original WWE 2K25 launched in May for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, followed by its release on Nintendo Switch 2 in July and Apple iOS in October.