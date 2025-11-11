×
Gisele Shaw To Make Her NWA Debut In Tampa Bay Next Month

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 11, 2025
Gisele Shaw To Make Her NWA Debut In Tampa Bay Next Month

Former TNA Wrestling Knockout Gisele Shaw is preparing to make her first appearance in the NWA next month.

The company confirmed that Shaw will debut on December 13, 2025, when NWA returns to Tampa Bay, Florida, for a special edition of NWA Powerrr. She is scheduled to take part in two tapings, though her role in the show has not yet been revealed.

NWA Powerrr airs every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST on Roku Sports. Shaw encouraged fans to secure their tickets quickly, noting that seats for the Tampa tapings are already on sale through the NWA website.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by National Wrestling Alliance (@nwa)

