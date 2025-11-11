Gisele Shaw To Make Her NWA Debut In Tampa Bay Next Month

Former TNA Wrestling Knockout Gisele Shaw is preparing to make her first appearance in the NWA next month.
The company confirmed that Shaw will debut on December 13, 2025, when NWA returns to Tampa Bay, Florida, for a special edition of NWA Powerrr. She is scheduled to take part in two tapings, though her role in the show has not yet been revealed.
NWA Powerrr airs every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST on Roku Sports. Shaw encouraged fans to secure their tickets quickly, noting that seats for the Tampa tapings are already on sale through the NWA website.
View this post on Instagram
Orlando, Florida
Nov. 11th 2025
Greensboro, North Carolina
Nov. 12th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 13th 2025
Albany, New York
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 15th 2025
Erie, Pennsylvania
Nov. 15th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 17th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 18th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
USA
Nov. 20th 2025
Denver, Colorado
Nov. 21st 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025