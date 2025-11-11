×
Report Disputes TNA’s Announced Bound For Glory Attendance Figures

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 11, 2025
A new report has cast doubt on the attendance figures announced by TNA Wrestling for their Bound For Glory event in October.

The company’s biggest show of the year took place at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, on October 12. During the broadcast, an injured Chris Bey appeared to announce that 7,794 fans were in attendance, which TNA promoted as a new North American attendance record for the company.

However, Wrestlenomics has obtained documents from the University of Massachusetts that tell a different story. The report, citing figures from the venue operator Oak View Group, states that Bound For Glory sold 5,554 tickets, with a turnstile count of 6,137. Despite the difference, the venue reportedly described the event as a “great success,” highlighting that food and beverage sales were among the highest in its history.

While the numbers differ from TNA’s public announcement, the report confirmed that Bound For Glory did indeed surpass the previous record set by Slammiversary on July 20, 2025.

TNA Vice President of Communications and Public Relations Ross Forman responded to Wrestlenomics, noting that the announced figure was “verified by the venue management team at the Tsongas Center.” He explained that TNA’s count of 7,794 included not only ticketed fans but also “credentialed guests, media, staff, VIPs, and other groups” who contributed to the total attendance.

Both Forman and Oak View Group District General Manager Keith Vaske maintained that Bound For Glory achieved a record-setting turnout for the venue.

TNA Wrestling is now preparing to resume television production with a live episode of iMPACT this Thursday from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida.

