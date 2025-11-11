CM Punk Lays Down WarGames Challenge For WWE Survivor Series

CM Punk has thrown down a huge challenge for WWE Survivor Series.

On Monday’s WWE Raw, Punk grabbed the microphone to unleash his frustrations toward Logan Paul after last week’s shocking events. Punk made it clear he was out for payback. Moments later, Paul arrived with Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker by his side, signaling a dangerous new alliance that called itself The Vision.

Tensions boiled over quickly, leading to an all-out brawl. Punk found backup from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, and chaos erupted inside the arena. The fight eventually spilled backstage, where the three men came together and made their intentions known , a WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

At Survivor Series, Punk, Rhodes, Uso, and two yet-to-be-revealed partners will battle The Vision, led by Logan Paul, alongside Breakker, Reed, and two additional members.

WWE Survivor Series takes place on November 29, 2025, from Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Updated card:

Men’s WarGames Match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and two TBA vs. The Vision (Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed) and two TBA



Women’s WarGames Match: Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and one TBA vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and one TBA