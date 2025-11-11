×
Mercedes Mone Tops 2025 PWI Women’s 250, Who Ranked #2?

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 11, 2025
Mercedes Mone Tops 2025 PWI Women’s 250, Who Ranked #2?

AEW stars Mercedes Mone and “Timeless” Toni Storm have taken the top two positions in this year’s Pro Wrestling Illustrated Women’s 250, securing the number one and two spots respectively. Both women are also featured on the cover of the 2025 issue, celebrating their dominance in women’s wrestling over the past year.

PWI shared details about this year’s rankings, which mark the 18th consecutive edition of their annual list recognizing the best female performers across the wrestling world. Originally launched in 2008 as the “Female 50,” the list has since evolved into the “Women’s 250” to highlight the expanding depth of women’s divisions and global competition.

The 2025 evaluation period ran from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025. Wrestlers were judged on several key criteria:

In-Ring Achievement: Win-loss records, championships, and tournament victories.
Influence: Visibility, impact, and prestige within their promotion and the wider industry.
Technical Ability: Quality of matches, range of moves, and storytelling inside the ring.
Competition: Success against varied and top-level opponents.
Activity: A minimum of ten singles matches, or at least six across separate months.

