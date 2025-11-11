×
Logan Paul Aligns With Heyman, Breakker & Reed In The Vision

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 11, 2025
Logan Paul has officially found his crew in WWE. After months of running solo, the social media megastar now stands alongside Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker as part of The Vision.

The latest WWE Raw from Boston delivered a wild twist in the ongoing rivalry between CM Punk and Paul. Just days after Punk captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Logan shocked everyone again , this time by revealing his allegiance to Heyman’s new powerhouse stable.

Punk stormed to the ring in street clothes, furious over being sucker-punched by Logan’s brass knuckles the previous week. Declaring he wasn’t after Paul’s title but still wanted a fight, Punk called him out for a fight “anywhere, anytime.”

Logan Paul swaggered out with a smirk, claiming he’s seen “a brand-new Vision.” Moments later, Heyman appeared alongside Reed and Breakker, making it clear the rumors were true , Logan Paul was now officially part of The Vision. Heyman then unloaded on Punk, calling him a “miserable rotten bastard” and “the most unlikable person I’ve ever met,” even dragging AJ Lee into the mix.

Punk fired back, saying AJ “would leave all four of you in a pool of your own piss and blood,” daring them to step up. As The Vision surrounded the ring, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes rushed in to even the odds, sparking a chaotic six-man brawl that ended with Punk, Jey, and Cody standing tall.

The battle lines have been drawn, and with Logan Paul now at Heyman’s side, The Vision looks set to dominate WWE.

