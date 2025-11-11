John Cena’s Idea Brings WWE Vs NXT Exhibition Matches To Saturday Night’s Main Event

John Cena made a major announcement during Monday’s Raw before capturing the Intercontinental Championship, revealing that the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event will feature WWE main roster stars facing off against NXT talents in a series of exhibition matches.

According to Bryan Alvarez, the concept was personally proposed by Cena, who has maintained a strong connection with WWE’s developmental system. “NXT wrestlers getting matches on SNME was a John Cena call, he loved his time at the WWE Performance Center,” Alvarez noted.

Cena has been deeply involved with the Performance Center in recent months, making two visits last month to meet and work with up-and-coming talent. After his second visit, he shared a message of appreciation for the NXT roster and their willingness to exchange ideas.

“Being coachable can open our minds to learn. Thank you to all the superstars at the WWE PC for sharing with me different perspectives of our business,” Cena wrote. “I spent the week digesting their feedback & was grateful to be able to return today for another chance to learn & share wisdom.”

Cena’s final match is set to headline the December 13 Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C., where he will face the eventual winner of The Last Time Is Now tournament. The tournament began on Raw with Rusev and Sheamus advancing in the opening round.

