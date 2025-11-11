×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

John Cena’s Idea Brings WWE Vs NXT Exhibition Matches To Saturday Night’s Main Event

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 11, 2025
John Cena’s Idea Brings WWE Vs NXT Exhibition Matches To Saturday Night’s Main Event

John Cena made a major announcement during Monday’s Raw before capturing the Intercontinental Championship, revealing that the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event will feature WWE main roster stars facing off against NXT talents in a series of exhibition matches.

According to Bryan Alvarez, the concept was personally proposed by Cena, who has maintained a strong connection with WWE’s developmental system. “NXT wrestlers getting matches on SNME was a John Cena call, he loved his time at the WWE Performance Center,” Alvarez noted.

Cena has been deeply involved with the Performance Center in recent months, making two visits last month to meet and work with up-and-coming talent. After his second visit, he shared a message of appreciation for the NXT roster and their willingness to exchange ideas.

“Being coachable can open our minds to learn. Thank you to all the superstars at the WWE PC for sharing with me different perspectives of our business,” Cena wrote. “I spent the week digesting their feedback & was grateful to be able to return today for another chance to learn & share wisdom.”

Cena’s final match is set to headline the December 13 Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C., where he will face the eventual winner of The Last Time Is Now tournament. The tournament began on Raw with Rusev and Sheamus advancing in the opening round.

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 11th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy