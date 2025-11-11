×
The Kabuki Warriors Capture WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On Raw

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 11, 2025
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships changed hands in dramatic fashion as The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane, defeated Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in a hard-hitting contest that kept the Boston crowd on edge throughout.

From the opening bell, both teams traded momentum. Asuka nearly forced Charlotte to tap out with the Asuka Lock before transitioning into an arm bar, only for Flair to counter into a Boston Crab. The exchange ended when Asuka escaped and struck Charlotte with a vicious kick to the head.

As the action intensified, Charlotte managed to trap Asuka in the Figure 4, but Kairi Sane leapt from the top rope to break the hold. Bliss caught her mid-air and planted her with Sister Abigail. The chaos continued when Nia Jax and Lash Legend suddenly appeared and distracted the referee. Taking advantage, Asuka restrained Charlotte as Sane connected with the Insane Elbow for the victory.

Winners and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: The Kabuki Warriors

The celebration was short-lived, however, as Jax and Legend launched a post-match assault on Bliss and Charlotte. The new champions joined the beatdown until IYO SKY rushed to the ring to even the odds. Despite her efforts, the numbers proved too much. That changed when Rhea Ripley’s music hit.

Ripley stormed to the ring wearing a face mask and immediately went after the heels, clearing the ring alongside Charlotte, Bliss, and SKY. Standing tall with the babyfaces, Ripley shouted a single declaration that sent the arena into a frenzy: “War Games.”

