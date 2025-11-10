SoCal Val Joins Playboy Club as Newest Model

SoCal Val sent out the following exciting news

MIAMI, FL – November 10, 2025 – Valerie Wyndham, known to millions of wrestling fans as SoCal Val, announced today that she has officially joined the Playboy Club as a model and content creator. The long-time wrestling personality, host, and interviewer shared the news with fans on her social media channels.

The move partners the iconic host with the modern iteration of the Playboy brand. The Playboy Club is the company's exclusive, creator-led digital platform, providing a home for creators to interact directly with their fans and build personal content businesses.

In her announcement, SoCal Val promised "fun flirty photoshoots, exclusive video updates and behind the scenes peeks from my shoots."

"When Playboy calls... you answer!" said Val. "I am absolutely honored to be joining a brand as iconic as Playboy. For my entire career, I have been dedicated to celebrating glamour, confidence, and femininity, and this platform is the perfect place to express that. I've always wanted to create content that is fun, flirty, and gives my fans a look into my world, and I can't wait to share what we have planned."

SoCal Val has been a fixture in the professional wrestling industry for over two decades, gaining international fame during her long tenure with TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling). She is a presenter and host for Monopoly Events, regularly covering events around the world. She also currently hosts her own popular interview series, "The Velvet Ropes," on the WrestlingNewsCo YouTube channel.

"This is a dream collaboration," Val continued. "To be able to create artful, empowering photoshoots and exclusive content under the banner of the rabbit head is a huge milestone for me. Fans can expect all the glamour and style I'm known for, but with a new level of exclusive, behind-the-scenes-access. This is going to be a very exciting new chapter."

About SoCal Val

Valerie Wyndham, better known as SoCal Val, is an American model, interviewer, and professional wrestling personality. She is best known for her time in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) from 2004-2013, where she was featured in numerous storylines as a manager and host. She previously co-hosted the GAW TV podcast and currently hosts "The Velvet Ropes" on the WrestlingNewsCo YouTube channel. She also serves as a host for Monopoly Events at conventions worldwide.

About The Playboy Club

The Playboy Club is a digital, creator-led platform launched in 2021, initially branded as Centerfold. It is designed to be a safe platform for creative expression, allowing the world's top creators to interact directly with their fans and build their own personal content and commerce businesses.