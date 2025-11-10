WWE Monday Night Raw Results - November 10, 2025

Tonight on RAW, John Cena makes his final appearance in a RAW ring in his hometown, CM Punk will be on hand, the first two matches in John Cena's Last Time is Now Tournament will be held where we see Rusev and Damian Priest, and Shinsuke Nakamura and Sheamus collide, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) challenge Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss for their Women's Tag Team Championships, Stephanie Vaquer defends her Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs at 8/7 C on NETFLIX.

Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, Asuka & Kairi Sane, and Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella are all shown walking backstage at different times.

Triple H opens RAW. The CFO of the WWE stands in the ring as the cameras cut to the action at ringside. Triple H talks about how tonight is a special night. He says we live in a time where people don't agree on much and everyone has an opinion - especially in this business. He says everyone has their opinion on who the GOAT is. He talks about what it takes to be the GOAT and how it's all subjective. He says he gets to see this from many sides since he's in the business and he can see all sides as to what it takes to be the best in the business. He says from every side one person who did it all because he loved this business and he did it the best. He says that one person is the biggest asset that this industry has ever seen and calls out John Cena. Cena comes out to a huge ovation. Cena talks about how everyone asks him who he'd like to face on his retirement tour. He takes the time to thank the fans and goes back to talking about who he should face. He talks about the one question he wanted to be asked and was finally asked. What does he want? He wants to leave the business better than when he found it. He wants to give back and he's super excited about tonight. He talks about the Last Time is Now Tournament and how someone can earn the right to say they retired John Cena. He talks about performing for the last time on Dec 13th but it'll give someone a chance to showcase their skills. He talks about how that date signifies one door closing and the other opening. He talks about how he wanted to come back to Boston one last time before he retires. He wanted to stand in this ring and thank everyone. As he begins his thank you, Dominik Mysterio comes out interrupting him. Mysterio gets on the mic and says he is the future of the WWE. He asks Triple H about what he's going to do about what happened last week. Mysterio says he's the greatest champion of all time and his celebration was interrupted by a deadbeat. He says whatever is happening now is not as important as he is. Cena tells Mysterio that they should start over and welcomes Mysterio to Boston. Mysterio tells Cena to only speak when he's spoken to, or he will put Cena down. Cena says Mysterio has forgotten where he is and who he's talking to. He tells Mysterio tonight Mysterio does not have a chance because tonight he's invincible and tells Mysterio to choose his words carefully because if they lock up, he'll lose tonight. He tells Mysterio to not be stupid and leave the ring. Mysterio says he isn't even at his peak and he's better than Cena was in his prime. Triple H agrees with the crowd who are chanting "You f*cked up" to Mysterio. Triple H asks Mysterio if he meant what he said "any time, any place, any era" and then says it sounds like the right time. Triple H tells Mysterio he will defend his Intercontinental Championship right now.

Match 1 - WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio(c) -vs- John Cena

Mysterio attacks Cena before the bell and mounts him. Mysterio taunts the crowd as Cena recovers. Mysterio punches Cena to the mat and taunts some more. Cena punches Mysterio and Mysterio kicks Cena down and punches Cena some more. Mysterio connects with some rope assisted boots and kicks Cena in the corner. Cena takes down Mysterio with a bulldog and Mysterio rolls out of the ring. Mysterio takes his time getting back on the apron and then leaves the ring and starts walking backstage. Cena runs out and gets Mysterio and starts punching him in the entryway. Back at ringside, Mysterio swings Cena into the steel steps and then flexes to the crowd. Mysterio slams Cena's head into the steel steps and climbs into the ring and flexes some more. Cena lays outside the ring and slowly gets to his feet and gets in the ring barely before a 10 count. Mysterio hits Three Amigos on Cena and covers him for a near fall. Cena now punches Mysterio and goes for The Attitude Adjustment but Mysterio counters and hits a DDT and covers Cena for a near fall and we cut to a commercial.

Mysterio trips Cena sending him crashing to the outside area of the ring. Cena rolls back in the ring and Mysterio climbs outside onto the apron and flips over the ropes onto Cena and covers him and Cena kicks out at two. Mysterio goes for the move again and Cena gets his knees up this time. Cena takes down Mysterio with some shoulder blocks and then slams down Mysterio. Cena hits The Five Knuckle Shuffle and sets up for The Attitude Adjustment but Mysterio counters and slams Cena into the turnbuckle. Mysterio unties a turnbuckle pad exposing the metal part of it. Mysterio goes and gets a chair and throws it at Cena and falls to make it look like Cena hit him. The ref turns around after retying the pad and Cena falls too and the ef doesn't know who did what. Cena gets Mysterio up for The AA and the ref gets knocked out and Cena puts Mysterio in the STFU and Mysterio taps out but the ref is knocked out. Mysterio rolls out of the ring as Cena looks for the ref. Mysterio gets his belt and goes to smoke Cena but Cena ducks and hits The AA on Mysterio. Another ref runs down and Mysterio kicks out at two. Mysterio trips Cena and hits 6-1-9 on Cena. Mysterio connects with a Frog Splash and Cena rolls through and hits The AA and gets the win.

Winner and NEW Intercontinental Champion: John Cena

Cena gets on the mic after the match. He thanks Boston and says because of them, tonight, the champ is here. Cena celebrates as pyro goes off.

Backstage, John Cena is being congratulated by some of the roster. Rey Mysterio shakes Cena's hand and says Dom deserved that ass kicking. Cody Rhodes shakes Cena's hand and hugs him.

Logan Paul is seen walking backstage.

Match 2 - The Last Time is Now Tournament First Round Match: Damian Priest -vs- Rusev

We get the bell and we get a lock up. Rusev and Priest lock up and roll on the ropes around the ring. Rusev goes for Priest's injured eye and then starts with kicks and punches on Priest. Priest grabs Rusev and starts punching him. Priest kicks Rusev and Rusev hits Priest with a shoulder check and then hits a flying kick on Priest and tries to cover but Priest kicks out. Rusev kicks Priest several times and Priest retaliates with punches. Priest takes down Rusev with a dropkick and then goes to walk the ropes but Rusev counters and slams down Priest - who rolls out of the ring and we cut to a commercial break.

We are back! Priest flattens Rusev with a flapjack and both men are laid out. Priest punches Rusev several times and takes Rusev down with a flying forearm. Priest collides with Rusev in the corner and hits a Broken Arrow on Rusev and covers for a near fall. Priest runs into a superkick and Rusev slams down Priest and covers him - Priest kicks out at two. Rusev kicks Priest and Priest kicks Rusev back. The men trade kicks and Priest takes down Rusev with a clothesline. Priest walks the ropes and hits a cross body. Priest sets up for South of Heaven but Rusev attacks Priest's eye and then hits the Machka Kick and gets the win.

Winner: Rusev

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee talk to Adam Pearce backstage. They tell him they want challengers and Pearce asks if they have a team name - Lee says he does and Styles says they'll work on a name. Maxxine Dupri comes by after they leave. He asks Dupri how is training and if she's ready. Dupri says she wants Becky Lynch and Pearce makes their match official for next week. Pearce leaves and Becky Lynch comes in and slaps Dupri and tells her she doesn't have a chance and leaves.

CM Punk makes his way out to the ring. Punk says he's pissed off and wants to call out Logan Paul right now. He says he's not in his wrestling gear so he's looking for a street fight. He talks about being sucker punched last week by Paul and calls Paul a piece of garbage. He says he's ready to fight Paul and he calls Paul to the ring. Paul comes out and asks Punk why he's so mad. He asks if Punk is mad that Paul is smarter than him... and he says he's smarter than everyone in this building. Paul talks about how he has fought Floyd Mayweather and being dropped by Bronson Reed was worse than that. Punk says he's here to fight, not talk. Paul says he wasn't about to get jumped again and after taking that Tsunami by Reed his eyes have been opened to a whole new Vision. Paul Heyman makes his way out and stands by Paul. Bronson Reed comes out next, followed by Bron Breakker. Heyman tells Punk that he's an unlikeable human being and says Punk has no friends. Heyman says it's because Punk betrays his friends and that Punk is a miserable bastard. Heyman says Punk is almost as unlikeable as his wife, AJ Lee. Punk says if Lee was here she would take them all out and since she isn't here he'll fight them. Jey Uso comes to the ring and sides with Punk. Cody Rhodes' music hits and he comes out as Breakker, Reed, and Paul surround the ring. Rhodes gets in the ring and everyone starts to fight. Punk and Paul fight outside the ring, Rhodes and Breakker and Uso and Reed battle in the ring. Rhodes and Breakker now fight outside the ring and Rhodes hits Breakker with a chair. In the ring, Punk, Rhodes and Uso beat up Reed and send him crashing out of the ring.

Backstage we see Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss warming up for their match.

Match 3 - Women's World Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer(c) w/Nikki Bella -vs- Raquel Rodriguez w/Roxanne Perez

The women lock up at the bell and Rodriguez tosses Vaquer down to the mat. Vaquer flips out of an arm bar and is backed into the corner. Rodriguez elbows Vaquer several times and knocks her down with a shoulder tackle. Rodriguez knocks her down again with a shoulder tackle and goes to slam Vaquer who counters and rolls up Rodriguez for a near fall. Vaquer goes for a headscissors and then hits Rodriguez with a dropkick. Rodriguez counters The Devil's Kiss and slams Vaquer into the ring post. Rodriguez bulldozes over Vaquer and covers for a near fall and we cut to a commercial.

Back to RAW, Rodriguez has Vaquer in a Gory Neckbreaker-esque submission. Vaquer gets out of the hold and Vaquer hits a jawbreaker and punches and kicks Rodriguez. Rodriguez is headbutted and Vaquer comes off the top rope with a cross body on Rodriguez. Vaquer hits a meteora on Rodriguez and covers her but Rodriguez kicks out. Vaquer goes for the SVB but can't get Rodriguez up. Vaquer tries for a roll up and Rodriguez is too powerful. Rodriguez counters a tornado DDT and suplexes Vaquer. Rodriguez takes down Vaquer with a tackle and covers for a two count. Rodriguez goes for the Tejana Bomb but Vaquer counters and hits a meteora but Rodriguez catches Vaquer and powerbombs her. Vaquer is covered and she kicks out at two. Vaquer uses the ropes and hyperextends Rodriguez's arm. Perez goes to attack Vaquer but Bella comes to Vaquer's aid and takes out Perez. Rodriguez slams down Vaquer and Vaquer hits Devil's Kiss and then climbs the ropes. Vaquer hits her corkscrew Moonsault and gets the win.

Winner and STILL Women's World Champion: Stephanie Vaquer

After the match Perez attacks Vaquer. Bella runs in and makes the save. Bella and Vaquer celebrate in the ring as Perez and Rodriguez leave the ring. Bella turns around and smokes Vaquer with Vaquer's Women's Championship.

CM Punk, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes talk backstage. Adam Pearce comes by and Punk tells him they are ready for a fight and to tell Heyman to get his team together. They ask William Regal what's up and he yells War Games. Pearce tells them to prepare for war.

Match 4 - The Last Time is Now Tournament First Round Match: Shinsuke Nakamura -vs- Sheamus

Nakamura and Sheamus lock up at the bell and Nakamura quickly avoids Sheamus. Sheamus gets Nakamura on the mat and Nakamura flips up and is knocked back down. Sheamus clotheslines Nakamura to the mat. Nakamura kicks Sheamus and chokes Sheamus in the corner with his foot. Nakamura goes back and chokes Sheamus some more and Sheamus fires back and suplexes Nakamura. Sheamus bangs Nakamura's head against the turnbuckle and kicks Nakamura in the corner. Nakamura fights back and gets Sheamus on the ropes and misses a knee. Sheamus catches Nakamura on the ropes and goes for 10 beats but Nakamura fights out of the hold and kicks Sheamus who is draped on the ropes. Nakamura hits knees on Sheamus' head sending Sheamus outside the ring. Sheamus catches Nakamura and bodyslams Nakamura on the apron and we get a break.

Back to the show, Nakamura breaks a Boston Crab by getting to the ropes and Sheamus gets him on his feet and tries to powerbomb Nakamura. Nakamura counters and punches Sheamus. Sheamus gets Nakamura on his shoulders and slams him down. Sheamus climbs the ropes, Nakamura kicks him while he's there and climbs up too. Nakamura hits a superplex on Sheamus and covers him for a near fall. Nakamura strikes Sheamus as he's laid out and Sheamus gets to his knees but is kicked. Sheamus taunts Nakamura and invites Nakamura to kick him harder. The men punch each other in the middle of the ring and Sheamus connects with a backbreaker. Nakamura rolls to the apron and Sheamus hits 10 beats. Nakamura connects with a modified slingblade and then goes for a Kinshasa but misses. Sheamus knows down Nakamura and covers him for a two count. Sheamus climbs the ropes with Nakamura on his shoulders. Nakamura slides down and powerbombs Sheamus and covers Sheamus for a near fall. Nakamura gets rolled up and then comes out and hits a heel kick. Sheamus Brogue kicks Nakamura out of nowhere and knocks him out and gets the win.

Winner: Sheamus

After the match, they shake hands and show a sign of respect towards one another.

Je'Von Evans and Gunther are set for a match, and Solo Sikoa -vs- a mystery opponent for next week's rounds in the Last Time is Now tournament.

Match 5 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss(c) -vs- The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Flair and Bliss attack Asuka and Sane at the bell. Bliss kicks down Sane and Flair is tagged in. Sane tags out and Flair and Asuka go at it. Flair rolls up Asuka and gets a two count. Flair kicks Asuka in the corner and Asuka kicks Flair. Sane tags in and she comes down off the top rope on Flair. Flair is covered and kicks out at two. Sane is tossed to the apron and Flair kicks her off. Bliss is tagged in and Bliss goes out to attack Asuka and Sane but Sane hits her with a punch and we get a break.

Back to our main event, Bliss double teamed by Asuka and Sane. Bliss counters a double suplex and hits a double DDT on Sane and Asuka. Bliss tags out to Flair who comes off the top rope and hits a double cross body. Flair chops both Asuka and Sane. Flair takes down Asuka with a walkover clotheslines and then hits two fallaway slams on Asuka and Sane. Flair hits a moonsault and covers Asuka who kicks out at two. Flair and Asuka trade punches and Asuka kicks Flair and unleashes a bunch of strikes. Flair catches Asuka and suplexes her. Bliss runs in and takes care of Sane. Bliss and Flair go for natural selection and Asuka counters and puts Flair in an Asuka Lock. The hold is broken and Flair goes to tag but Sane takes out Bliss. Flair is rolled up and then Asuka hits her with a jawbreaker. Asuka gets Flair in a submission hold and Flair counters it and tries for a Boston Crab but Asuka counters and covers Flair for two. Flair goes for the Figure 8 and Sane tries to break the hold by hitting Flair off the top rope. Bliss catches Sane and hits Sister Abigail. The ref gets distracted, Lash Legend and Nia Jax come in and break the Figure 8. Sane takes out Bliss and inside the ring, Flair is double teamed and is pinned.

Winners and NEW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: The Kabuki Warriors

After the match, Legend and Jax attack Bliss and Flair. The Kabuki Warriors stand face to face with Jax and Legend. They then attack Flair and Bliss. Iyo Sky runs out to make the save. Sky beats up everyone and as she's fighting Jax, Legend punches her out and Sky is now getting teamed up on. Rhea Ripley's runs down to save Sky. Ripley takes out the baddies and then tosses Sane out of the ring with a Razor's Edge. Ripley gets a mic and yells at War Games and I guess that's how War Games matches are made. Flair, Bliss, Ripley and Sky celebrate in the ring as Jax, Legend, Sane and Asuka look on and the show ends.