John Cena Captures First Intercontinental Championship In Boston Farewell

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Nov 10, 2025
The Boston crowd witnessed a historic and emotional moment on Monday Night Raw as John Cena defeated Dominik Mysterio to capture the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his legendary career. The victory came during what was billed as Cena’s final appearance in his hometown, making the moment even more special for the 17-time World Champion.

The night began with Cena sharing the ring with Triple H before Dominik Mysterio interrupted, boasting that he was “better than you in your prime.” The remark led Triple H to make an impromptu title match between the young champion and one of WWE’s most decorated veterans.

Throughout the bout, Dominik resorted to every trick in the book to hold onto his championship. At one point, he grabbed a steel chair and attempted to frame Cena by slamming it on the mat and collapsing, but Cena cleverly went down as well, confusing the referee. Later, during a chaotic exchange, Dominik’s legs struck the referee after being lifted for an Attitude Adjustment, leaving the official out cold.

Cena locked Dominik in the STF, forcing the champion to tap out, but the referee was still down. Dominik then tried to use his title belt as a weapon, swinging at Cena, only to miss and get caught with an AA. A second referee sprinted down to the ring but only managed a two-count.

Dominik tried to rally back, hitting Cena with a 619 followed by a frog splash, but Cena rolled through the impact, hoisted him up once more, and delivered another thunderous AA to finally secure the three-count and his first Intercontinental Championship.

With the win, Cena completes his collection of WWE championships, finally earning the one title that had long escaped him. The victory adds another emotional chapter to his “Last Time Is Now” farewell tour, which will conclude at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

Winner and new Intercontinental Champion: John Cena

