Top WWE Stars Spotted In Boston Ahead Of Monday Night Raw

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 10, 2025
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has been spotted in Boston, Massachusetts ahead of tonight’s Monday Night Raw, according to PWInsiderElite.com. While his presence has been confirmed in the city, it remains unclear whether he will make an appearance during the live broadcast.

Rhodes is not the only major name in town for the show, which will take place at the TD Garden. Nia Jax and Lash Legend have also been seen in Boston, fueling speculation that they may be part of the Women’s Tag Team Championship picture later in the evening.

The event already promises to be one of the most memorable Raws of the year as John Cena makes his final appearance in his hometown. WWE has announced that Cena will open the show to officially kick off the “Last Time Is Now” tournament, a 16-man competition that will determine his final opponent ahead of his retirement match in December. Cena is also expected to compete during the broadcast. World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is also confirmed to appear.

Fans can look forward to two major title defenses tonight. Stephanie Vaquer will put her WWE Women’s World Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez, while Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane.

In addition to the title matches, the first round of the “Last Time Is Now” tournament will see Sheamus battle Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest face Rusev.

Advertised lineup for WWE Raw (November 10, 2025):

  • John Cena opens the show

  • World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to appear

  • Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

  • Women’s Tag Team Championship: Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss (c) vs. The Kabuki Warriors

  • “Last Time Is Now” Tournament: Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

  • “Last Time Is Now” Tournament: Damian Priest vs. Rusev

