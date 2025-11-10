AEW Heat? Nixon Newell And Miranda Alize Allegedly Done With Tony Khan’s Promotion

AEW CEO Tony Khan may be done working with former WWE star Nixon Newell and her partner Miranda Alize after the pair reportedly walked out of an AEW Collision taping over creative disputes.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the duo was set to face Anna Jay and Tay Conti but refused to wrestle after being told their match would last just three minutes. The couple reportedly felt disrespected after previously being given a similar short match and decided to leave the taping instead.

Dave Meltzer noted that AEW insiders viewed the situation negatively, with some believing the pair made disparaging remarks about the company afterward. Meltzer added, “All I know is, I don’t expect these two to be booked in AEW.”

However, Newell and Alize denied the rumors during a Twitch stream, insisting there was no “heat” with AEW and that their decision was approved by producers. Newell also revealed that this will be her final year in wrestling and that she simply wants to enjoy it after receiving online abuse and death threats from fans.

Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize were told it was going to be a three-minute match, and they were not happy that the last match they did was three minutes. They wouldn’t do another one, and they left. Now, they did a taping, and I don’t know what exactly they said, but apparently, it was negative towards AEW, and another one that was less negative. And they said, ‘Well, we did not leave on bad terms or anything,'” Dave Meltzer said. “All I know is, I don’t expect these two to be booked in AEW.”

