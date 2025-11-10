×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Heat? Nixon Newell And Miranda Alize Allegedly Done With Tony Khan’s Promotion

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 10, 2025
AEW Heat? Nixon Newell And Miranda Alize Allegedly Done With Tony Khan’s Promotion

AEW CEO Tony Khan may be done working with former WWE star Nixon Newell and her partner Miranda Alize after the pair reportedly walked out of an AEW Collision taping over creative disputes.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the duo was set to face Anna Jay and Tay Conti but refused to wrestle after being told their match would last just three minutes. The couple reportedly felt disrespected after previously being given a similar short match and decided to leave the taping instead.

Dave Meltzer noted that AEW insiders viewed the situation negatively, with some believing the pair made disparaging remarks about the company afterward. Meltzer added, “All I know is, I don’t expect these two to be booked in AEW.”

However, Newell and Alize denied the rumors during a Twitch stream, insisting there was no “heat” with AEW and that their decision was approved by producers. Newell also revealed that this will be her final year in wrestling and that she simply wants to enjoy it after receiving online abuse and death threats from fans.

Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize were told it was going to be a three-minute match, and they were not happy that the last match they did was three minutes. They wouldn’t do another one, and they left. Now, they did a taping, and I don’t know what exactly they said, but apparently, it was negative towards AEW, and another one that was less negative. And they said, ‘Well, we did not leave on bad terms or anything,'” Dave Meltzer said. “All I know is, I don’t expect these two to be booked in AEW.”

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 11th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy