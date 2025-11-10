WWE Reportedly Created Women’s US Title With No Long-Term Direction

Sean Ross Sapp reported in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers that WWE never had long-term creative direction for the Women’s United States Championship and has largely overlooked the title since its introduction.

According to Sapp, the belt was created abruptly after Chelsea Green and Michin’s rivalry began heating up without a championship involved. Since neither woman was part of a title picture at the time, WWE introduced the Women’s United States Championship to mirror the Women’s Intercontinental Title that Becky Lynch had recently pushed for.

Sapp added that there were no major creative plans mapped out for the championship and little expectation that it would receive much television focus.

Chelsea Green became the inaugural champion and held the title for 131 days before losing it to Zelina. Zelina’s 62-day reign ended when Giulia captured the belt, who then carried it for 162 days until Green reclaimed the title on SmackDown last Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship has remained a major fixture in WWE programming, driving storylines involving Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, and Bayley.

