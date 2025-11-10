SPOILER: Big John Cena Match Planned For WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night Raw emanates from Boston tonight, and a major title match could be taking place on the broadcast. According to Bodyslam.net, John Cena is reportedly set to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship in what could be a landmark moment of his storied career.

The Intercontinental title is the only major championship Cena has never captured, and WWE had originally planned for the match to take place at Survivor Series. However, it now appears to have been moved forward, possibly to set up a future clash between Dominik and his father, Rey Mysterio, which was hinted at last week.

With the show taking place in Cena’s hometown, it promises to be a significant night as the “Last Time Is Now” tournament officially begins. The tournament will determine who faces Cena in his final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event next month.

The lineup for Raw is already stacked, with multiple championship bouts and high-profile appearances scheduled. WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez, while WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair put their belts on the line against The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane.

The full lineup for tonight includes: