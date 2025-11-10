WWE Raw Preview: John Cena Returns Home As ‘Last Time Is Now’ Tournament Kicks Off

WWE Monday Night Raw returned to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, for a major night of action featuring John Cena’s final Raw appearance in his hometown, two championship clashes, and the official launch of the ‘Last Time is Now’ Tournament.

John Cena Opens Raw In Boston

The night began with an emotional homecoming for John Cena, who stepped into the TD Garden to kick off Raw. This marks the 17-time world champion’s penultimate appearance on the red brand as he continues his farewell tour. Cena addressed the Boston crowd before introducing the ‘Last Time is Now’ Tournament, which will ultimately decide who faces him in his final match next month at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

‘Last Time Is Now’ Tournament Begins

The much-anticipated tournament began with two opening-round matchups. Damian Priest went head-to-head with Rusev, while Sheamus battled Shinsuke Nakamura. Each competitor looked to advance one step closer to a possible showdown with Cena, with both Rusev and Sheamus having notable past rivalries against him.

Two Championships On The Line

The Women’s World Championship was defended for the first time since Stephanie Vaquer captured the title, as she faced Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez earned this opportunity by pinning Vaquer in tag team action last week, making the Boston crowd eager to see if lightning could strike twice.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Tag Team Championships were also on the line as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defended against The Kabuki Warriors. The challenge came after Asuka and Kairi Sane attacked the champions with mist during Friday’s SmackDown, setting up a heated confrontation.

CM Punk Addresses Logan Paul

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk made an appearance to address last week’s shocking incident, where Logan Paul blindsided him. Punk promised to settle the score, further fueling speculation about a potential collision between the two.

Also advertised for the show were Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and Jey Uso, both appearing for the live Boston crowd.

WWE Raw Card – November 10, 2025



- John Cena opens the show

- World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to appear

- Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss (c) vs. The Kabuki Warriors

- ‘Last Time is Now’ Tournament Match: Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

- ‘Last Time is Now’ Tournament Match: Damian Priest vs. Rusev