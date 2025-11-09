×
Is Chris Jericho Hinting At WWE WrestleMania 42 Return?

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 09, 2025
Chris Jericho has turned 55, and judging by his latest social media post, he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. The former AEW World Champion surprised fans on Instagram with a photo showing off a remarkably lean and muscular physique, immediately igniting speculation about a potential WWE comeback.

The image, posted on his birthday, shows Jericho shirtless in front of a mirror, looking in the best shape he has been in for years. Fans quickly began connecting the dots after noticing that Jericho liked a comment that read, “WrestleMania baby,” fueling rumors that he might be eyeing a return at WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

The timing of the post only added to the intrigue. Recently, Jericho reportedly abandoned the trademark filing for “The Jericho Vortex,” a project that was believed to be connected to AEW. Additionally, his upcoming 2026 Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager cruise does not feature any AEW branding or advertised appearances from AEW talent, which has not gone unnoticed among fans.

Although speculation is running wild, there is no confirmation that WWE and Jericho are in discussions. AEW President Tony Khan has made it clear that Jericho remains a valued part of his roster, stating, “I love working with Chris. He’s an important part of this company.”

Whether this is a case of Jericho teasing the fans or a sign of a major career shift, one thing is certain, the wrestling world is paying close attention. With his renewed look, mysterious social media activity, and quiet distancing from AEW projects, the veteran star has everyone wondering what could come next.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy)

 

