Victoria Crawford Reflects On WWE Career And Says She Would “Love To Return”

TNA Wrestling star Victoria Crawford, best known to WWE fans as Alicia Fox, recently joined So Cal Val on The Velvet Ropes for WrestlingNews.co to reflect on her career and share her thoughts on a possible WWE return.

Crawford spoke candidly about the idea of stepping back into a WWE ring, saying, “I never say never… I would love to. But why is it because of the younger girls that are there… It gives me goosebumps thinking about meeting all the NXT kids… that don’t really know what’s going on, because I related to them so deeply… they don’t have a wrestling background, they came from a college program right into WWE. I just related so deeply to them… it just rejuvenated my spirit… So if WWE ever wants me to come back, I would love to, just to be in that zone.”

Recalling her 2008 WWE debut as the wedding planner for Edge and Vickie Guerrero, Crawford credited Guerrero for helping her land the role. “I had ran into Vickie Guerrero. From what I was told, they asked her if… there’s anyone developmental she sees, like, playing the role… and she mentioned [me]. … I experienced a lot of blessings through wrestling, blessings that just kept getting passed down. I have to give a lot of that credit to how I got chose, because Vickie Guerrero… she just gave, just passed the gift down. So she gave me a shot.”

Reflecting on her lengthy WWE tenure, Crawford described how her connection with the company evolved over time. “As far as being at WWE for such a duration of time I was I had the opportunity of watching it evolve, too. It was funny because it became more of a relationship between me, like Victoria, and this company that’s growing that I’m a part of.”

Crawford also spoke warmly about the camaraderie she built backstage. “I think at that time I was having so much fun. I felt like I was in a family … I felt as though I’ve had some great matches, and really have been blessed, but I’ve had great opponents, that know how to protect us. It’s a real thing. It’s real, real in my heart, how we have to take care of each other.”

Discussing her emotional reaction to winning the WWE Divas Championship in 2010, she recalled, “For some reason, still photo. When I took my first shot with the title… He [the photographer] was like, ‘You want to see it.’… and it hit me there, objectively, like, ‘Whoa. That’s a girl with the chip. Like, that’s me.’ This is a real compliment. I really was like, Wow. They’re really, they really have some kind of belief in me.”

Fans can watch the full interview with Victoria Crawford on The Velvet Ropes below.