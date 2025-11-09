×
Ricky Steamboat And Ric Flair Confirmed For AEW Blood & Guts In Greensboro

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 09, 2025
AEW fans were treated to a major announcement during Saturday night’s episode of Collision, as Tony Schiavone revealed that WWE Hall of Famers Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair will be in attendance for this Wednesday’s special Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite on November 12.

Both legends share a deep connection to Greensboro, North Carolina, the site of this year’s event, where they famously battled in some of wrestling’s most celebrated encounters. Their appearance adds another layer of nostalgia and excitement to an already stacked lineup.

Steamboat has made several guest appearances for AEW in recent years, most recently serving as the timekeeper at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view. Coincidentally, Flair’s last AEW appearance also took place at that same event.

This year’s Blood & Guts will feature the first-ever Women’s Blood & Guts Match, a historic bout pitting Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla), “The Megasus” Megan Bayne, AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné, and Death Riders’ Marina Shafir against Jamie Hayter, Mina Shirakawa, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander, Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron), and “Timeless” Toni Storm.

The men’s main event will see The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, “The Bastard” PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia) collide with Darby Allin, Paragon’s Roderick Strong, and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Mark Briscoe).

Also announced for the show, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will face AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs in a hard-hitting False Count Anywhere Match, ensuring Dynamite’s Blood & Guts edition will be one of AEW’s most unforgettable nights.

