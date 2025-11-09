Zayda Steel Reportedly Contacted By AEW After Leaving WWE

Indie standout Zayda Steel, who joined WWE through the company’s ID program in November 2024, has officially parted ways with the promotion after choosing not to renew her contract.

Last month, Steel announced on X (formerly Twitter) that she had opted against signing a new deal. Following that announcement, Fightful Select reported that AEW had allegedly reached out to her once her WWE contract expired.

While the report noted that Steel has not signed with AEW as of now, it was clarified that WWE’s “matching rights” clause in ID contracts only applies while talent is still under contract, meaning Steel is free to negotiate with any promotion.

Steel made her in-ring debut for WWE in April 2025, losing to Brinley Reece on an episode of EVOLVE. She also wrestled for GCW and APAC as part of WWE’s developmental partnerships. Her final televised WWE appearance came on the October 22 edition of EVOLVE, where she faced Thea Hail in a losing effort.

Since announcing her departure, Steel has hinted at a potential move to AEW on social media, sparking speculation that her next chapter in professional wrestling may soon unfold there.

I’ve decided not to renew my WWE ID contract. I’m incredibly grateful for all the knowledge, experience, and opportunities I’ve gained along the way, but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me. I’m only 21, and have already done so much, but I’m just getting… , Zayda Steel (@ZaydaSteel) October 9, 2025

