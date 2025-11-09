Darby Allin Opens Up About Mental Preparation For AEW Blood & Guts

Darby Allin recently appeared on 3NT Wrestling, where he opened up about his mindset heading into AEW’s brutal Blood & Guts match, his approach to risk, and stories from behind the scenes with Sting and Tony Khan.

Speaking about how he mentally prepares for such an intense environment, Allin explained that he embraces whatever comes his way. “You gotta be at peace with whatever happens. You can’t be afraid to go to the hospital. You can’t be afraid to have months taken off your career. You gotta be willing to risk it all, and if anybody knows about this past year, I’ve been willing to risk everything. So, I think Blood & Guts is very on-brand with how I live my life.”

When asked whether he’s worried about Jon Moxley getting revenge for being forced to say “I Quit” at WrestleDream, Allin shrugged it off. “Naah, dude! I’m ready for whatever happens, man. I’m ready for whatever happens. It’s going to be insane, and it’s going to get really sketchy, but I really feel this event really captures what AEW is all about.”

Allin also reflected on how facing Moxley impacts him as a performer. “Little bit of both. It’s a double-edged sword for sure. I feel it’s like clearly taking years off one’s career having these matches that we have been having. But at the same time, dude, my career is supposed to be, uh, short and sweet. I’m not in it for the long run. I don’t think I’m going to make it to 65 like Sting.”

Recalling his conversation with Sting before The Icon’s retirement match, Allin described the emotion of that moment. “That whole day was insane. I’m normally the calm one. In the day, and Sting comes up to me, and he’s like, ‘Yo! Why are you nervous?’ And I was like, ‘You don’t understand. You’re the type of guy that when you say you’re going to retire, you’re going to retire. You’re not going to have 100 different retirements. So, we gotta knock it out of the park because we only get one shot at this.’ And, uh, I feel like we did just that.”

Allin also revealed that some of his wilder creative ideas have been rejected by Tony Khan. “Yeah, definitely! There’s been lots of times, especially during the pandemic because the roster was so thin. I would always pitch for the most craziest stuff, and he’s like, ‘We can’t afford to have anybody else miss out on the show.’”

One of those rejected ideas was particularly extreme. “Yeah, getting hit by a car. And if anybody knows anything that I do, I don’t like there to be a lot of safety nets. I like to just go out there and go crazy because all these stuntmen that come out that try to, like, you know, there’s a lot of people like, ‘All right, there’s this, this, and this.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t you see what we do in the ring?’ So, yeah, I do a lot better when there’s less safety. I know it sounds crazy, but just the years of insanity, I feel like it’s just, I don’t know, man, I don’t do good when there’s a lot of rules.”

Fans can watch Darby Allin's full appearance on 3NT Wrestling in the video below.

