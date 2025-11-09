The Rock’s TKO Stock Nears $70 Million Value

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s stake in TKO Group Holdings, the parent company overseeing WWE and UFC, is now valued at nearly $70 million.

According to the report, The Rock was recently issued 8,047 new TKO shares earlier this month, worth approximately $1.52 million. This addition brings his total holdings to around $69.74 million based on the most current valuation.

Meltzer explained that The Rock’s shareholding was established as part of the WWE–Endeavor merger, which also saw him appointed to the TKO Board of Directors.

In related news, WWE President and fellow TKO board member Nick Khan sold 9,119 shares of the company on November 3, earning roughly $1.79 million from the sale.

The Rock has been off WWE television since his last appearance at Elimination Chamber 2025, where he played a key role in John Cena’s heel turn. He has since focused on several film commitments, including the upcoming “The Smashing Machine.” Whether he will make a WWE return before WrestleMania season begins remains uncertain.

