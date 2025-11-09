×
Las Vegas Approves $6 Million Payment To WWE For WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 09, 2025
According to a report from LV Sports Biz, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is preparing to approve a $6 million payment to WWE in support of WrestleMania 42, which is set to take place next April. The approval is expected to be made official during the board’s upcoming meeting on Wednesday, November 12.

The report notes that LVCVA CEO Steve Hill is an enthusiastic supporter of WrestleMania and has often spoken about the significant economic and cultural impact the event brings to the city.

WWE will once again stage WrestleMania at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking the first time since 1989 that the event has been held in the same city two years in a row. As part of WrestleMania weekend, WWE is also set to host several major events including SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, and the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Originally, WrestleMania 42 was scheduled to take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on April 11 and 12, 2026. However, plans shifted, and the show will now take place at Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and 19, 2026. To compensate, New Orleans has been confirmed as the host city for the 2026 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, scheduled for September 6.

