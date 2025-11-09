×
Update On Leon Slater’s TNA Contract And His Growing Reputation With WWE Officials

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 09, 2025
Sean Ross Sapp revealed in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers that TNA star Leon Slater is signed with the company until the fall of 2026. The report, which cites Corey Brennan, confirms that Slater’s current deal is a multi-year agreement.

Slater first announced his long-term commitment to TNA during the October 2023 iMPACT tapings, which suggested a three-year contract.

Sapp went on to note that Slater has already built a strong reputation within WWE circles. He is reportedly well-liked by WWE officials, having left a positive impression during his appearances at WWE shows and while collaborating with their talent. This growing respect could open many doors for Slater once his current deal concludes.

Slater has made multiple appearances on WWE NXT as part of the ongoing crossover between TNA and NXT. One of his most notable outings came at NXT Halloween Havoc 2025, where he teamed with Je’Von Evans to defeat the AAA duo of La Parka and Mr. Iguana.

He also defended his TNA X-Division Championship against Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo on the October 21 episode of NXT TV. Slater has now held the title for over 100 days, having captured it from Moose at Slammiversary last July.

