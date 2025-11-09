×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Backstage Update On WWE’s Use Of Artificial Crowd Noise During Shows

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 09, 2025
Backstage Update On WWE’s Use Of Artificial Crowd Noise During Shows

During the latest episode of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp addressed whether WWE has been adding artificial crowd noise to its broadcasts, noting that he hasn’t noticed any signs of it recently.

Sapp revealed that when discussions first took place about Monday Night Raw debuting on Netflix in January, the streaming platform initially preferred WWE not to use piped-in crowd reactions.

Reflecting on WWE’s history of sound manipulation, Sapp recalled how the company’s use of artificial audience noise was especially apparent during the Thunderdome Era in the COVID-19 pandemic and that the practice continued afterward on occasion.

He explained that WWE has previously added extra audio to Dominik Mysterio’s promos, even though live audiences were already giving him strong reactions. According to Sapp, the piped-in noise often sounded forced and unnatural when heard on television.

Sapp added that WWE sometimes layers this type of audio over its live broadcasts even when it isn’t needed and that the company also uses a consistent crowd noise overlay for all its televised matches. Despite the criticism, Sapp concluded that this approach can be beneficial for presentation purposes and said that other wrestling promotions could learn from it.

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 11th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy