Backstage Update On WWE’s Use Of Artificial Crowd Noise During Shows

During the latest episode of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp addressed whether WWE has been adding artificial crowd noise to its broadcasts, noting that he hasn’t noticed any signs of it recently.

Sapp revealed that when discussions first took place about Monday Night Raw debuting on Netflix in January, the streaming platform initially preferred WWE not to use piped-in crowd reactions.

Reflecting on WWE’s history of sound manipulation, Sapp recalled how the company’s use of artificial audience noise was especially apparent during the Thunderdome Era in the COVID-19 pandemic and that the practice continued afterward on occasion.

He explained that WWE has previously added extra audio to Dominik Mysterio’s promos, even though live audiences were already giving him strong reactions. According to Sapp, the piped-in noise often sounded forced and unnatural when heard on television.

Sapp added that WWE sometimes layers this type of audio over its live broadcasts even when it isn’t needed and that the company also uses a consistent crowd noise overlay for all its televised matches. Despite the criticism, Sapp concluded that this approach can be beneficial for presentation purposes and said that other wrestling promotions could learn from it.

