Rapper Westside Gunn Blasts WWE After Being Kicked Out Of Raw In Buffalo

Westside Gunn has made it clear he’s done with WWE...and he is not holding back.

The Buffalo native and lifelong wrestling fan took to social media over the weekend, claiming he was kicked out of the March 3 episode of WWE Raw in his hometown despite spending $5,000 on front-row seats. Gunn posted a video showing security escorting him out of the arena and shared a lengthy statement venting his frustration with the company.

The rapper also alleged WWE demanded he remove wrestler images from his album art and take out WWE samples from his music.

“I was threatened to take everything out of my music which I only did to pay homage or my whole catalog would be demolished,” Gunn wrote.

Gunn went on to say that he tried to address the issue privately.

“I tried having conversations with 1 individual bc he’s causing all of these unnecessary cases and tbh he hates seeing a young black successful entrepreneur that could afford those seats,” he said. “Monday Night Raw starts at 8pm. I was kicked out by 8:03 after spending 5k for a seat plus travel, hotel etc… in my own city for absolutely NOTHING!!!! No lie the kid in me heart broke that day.”

Gunn has long worn his wrestling fandom proudly, weaving references throughout his music and visuals. His albums Heels Have Eyes and Heels Have Eyes 2 feature “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase and Virgil on the covers, with a Times Square billboard for Heels Have Eyes 3 spotlighting both legends.

“For years, nobody with two feet has spent the amount of money I have supporting that brand,” Gunn wrote. “When I started making music, I incorporated it into everything like Wu-Tang did karate. I made people who hated the product watch again.”

The rapper says the situation has left him disillusioned but determined to focus on his own promotion, 4th Rope Wrestling.

“You don’t have to worry about me pushing that product over there again,” he added. “We’re gonna keep pushing culture.”

4th Rope Wrestling, founded by Gunn, has hosted events across the U.S. and even during Paris Fashion Week. Zilla Fatu currently holds the heavyweight title, Real1 is the flyweight champion, and Matt and Jeff Hardy reign as tag team champions.

Before I even say this just know GOD IS THE GREATEST 🤲🏽



For YEAAAAAARS I mean NOBODY w/ 2 feet has spent the amount of $ I have supporting and pushing a brand I’ve loved since I could remember, I sat front row at EVERY BIG SHOW literally, all the good times it brought to my life… pic.twitter.com/6hjkO1eWFy , WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) November 8, 2025

WWE kicked Westside Gunn out of an arena in Buffalo for no reason after he spent $5k per seat 😭



It’s not just the album covers changing though, anything with a WWE sample in it will eventually get pulled off streaming



and the cost of the vinyl will continue to spike 😭 https://t.co/hgdfRBLFfk pic.twitter.com/WnxhicHBAd , nappy the plug (@nappytheplug) November 8, 2025

Gunn’s full post, viewed over 1 million times, can be read below.