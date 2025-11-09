Lola Vice And Faby Apache Set For Tag Team Action At AAA Puebla Event

AAA has added another exciting bout to its upcoming event in Puebla, Mexico, on November 28.

The newly announced tag match will see Lola Vice team up with Faby Apache to take on La Hiedra and Flammer at the Auditorio GNP Seguros.

Tensions have been rising between La Hiedra and Vice in recent weeks, hinting at a potential rivalry in the making. During the Monterrey show, La Hiedra and Mr. Iguana lost the AAA Mixed Tag Team titles to Ethan Page and Chelsea Green after Page threw Iguana’s La Yesca doll out of the ring. Vice comforted Iguana afterward, distracting La Hiedra long enough for Green to secure the pinfall victory.

Updated AAA lineups:

AAA (November 22 – Mexico City)

Dragon Lee & El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano

AAA (November 28 – Puebla)

Dragon Lee vs. Mecha Wolf

El Grande Americano vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

Lola Vice & Faby Apache vs. La Hiedra & Flammer

AAA Guerra de Titanes (December 20)

AAA Latin American Championship: Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) vs. Ethan Page