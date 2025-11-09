Lola Vice And Faby Apache Set For Tag Team Action At AAA Puebla Event

AAA has added another exciting bout to its upcoming event in Puebla, Mexico, on November 28.
The newly announced tag match will see Lola Vice team up with Faby Apache to take on La Hiedra and Flammer at the Auditorio GNP Seguros.
Tensions have been rising between La Hiedra and Vice in recent weeks, hinting at a potential rivalry in the making. During the Monterrey show, La Hiedra and Mr. Iguana lost the AAA Mixed Tag Team titles to Ethan Page and Chelsea Green after Page threw Iguana’s La Yesca doll out of the ring. Vice comforted Iguana afterward, distracting La Hiedra long enough for Green to secure the pinfall victory.
Updated AAA lineups:
AAA (November 22 – Mexico City)
Dragon Lee & El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano
AAA (November 28 – Puebla)
Dragon Lee vs. Mecha Wolf
El Grande Americano vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
Lola Vice & Faby Apache vs. La Hiedra & Flammer
AAA Guerra de Titanes (December 20)
AAA Latin American Championship: Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) vs. Ethan Page
Lucha femenil en el evento #AlianzasAAA 💫 de @luchalibreaaa en PUEBLA, Marisela Peña (@MPenaAAA) November 8, 2025
28 de noviembre, Auditorio GNP Seguros.
Boletos disponibles en https://t.co/jReiPSITpx pic.twitter.com/IShKh194u9
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 10th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Nov. 11th 2025
Greensboro, North Carolina
Nov. 12th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 13th 2025
Albany, New York
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 15th 2025
Erie, Pennsylvania
Nov. 15th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 17th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 18th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025