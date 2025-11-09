×
Independent Promotion Deadlock Pro Wrestling To Close After Four Years

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 09, 2025
Deadlock Pro Wrestling has announced that its upcoming 4th Anniversary Show could mark the end of the promotion’s run.

The independent North Carolina-based company revealed on social media that aside from a scheduled event in Japan in 2026, the December 12 show in Cary, North Carolina will be its final event “for the foreseeable future.”

“It has been an absolute pleasure to produce DPW events these past 4 years,” the company wrote. “Thank you to all the fans, wrestlers, & everyone behind-the-scenes that made all this possible. We are extremely proud of what we have accomplished & we are excited to celebrate with a great anniversary event in December! Thank you for everything.”

The 4th Anniversary Show will also double as a charity fundraiser. Tickets for the event will cost only $1 (plus Eventbrite fees and tax) to ensure everyone can attend, with fans given the option to donate online or at the venue. All proceeds and donations will benefit the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, and Deadlock has pledged to match up to $10,000.

Founded in 2021, Deadlock Pro Wrestling quickly earned a reputation for featuring a mix of top independent stars and international talent. Over the years, wrestlers such as Colby Corino, Tom Lawlor, Mike Bailey, Jake Something, Emi Sakura, Konosuke Takeshita, the Grizzled Young Veterans, the Motor City Machine Guns, Mustafa Ali, and Roderick Strong have all competed in DPW rings.

