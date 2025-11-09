CM Punk Appearance And Opening Segment Announced For WWE Raw

WWE Raw is set to emanate from Boston’s TD Garden on Monday night, and it promises to be an emotional and action-packed show. CM Punk will make an appearance to address last week’s shocking ending, while John Cena is scheduled to kick things off in front of his hometown crowd.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce revealed the news during his weekly lineup rundown, teasing that fans will finally see Punk’s reaction to Logan Paul’s brass knuckle attack that closed last week’s broadcast.

“How is CM Punk going to react to The Vision and Logan Paul and that sucker punch heard round the world? Tune in tomorrow night and find out,” Pearce said.

Pearce also confirmed that Cena will open the show, saying, “John kicks off the broadcast live in Bean Town.”

The episode will mark Cena’s final appearance in his hometown before his in-ring career concludes next month, making the night even more special for the WWE Universe.

Here’s the updated card for the November 10 edition of WWE Raw:

John Cena to kick off the show

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends against Raquel Rodriguez

Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defend against The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane)

The Last Time is Now Tournament First Round: Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The Last Time is Now Tournament First Round: Damian Priest vs. Rusev

CM Punk reacts to The Vision and Logan Paul’s attack from last week



