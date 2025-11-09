Ridge Holland Shuts Down GoFundMe, Vows To Donate All Funds To Charity

Former WWE Superstar Luke Menzies, better known to fans as Ridge Holland, has issued a statement addressing the GoFundMe campaign recently launched on behalf of his family. Taking to X, Holland made it clear that he had no involvement in creating the fundraiser and has since asked for it to be shut down, with all donations to be redirected to charity.

“Thank you all for the incredible support shown through the GoFundMe campaign,” Holland wrote. “However, I want to clarify that I was not aware the page was going live and had no prior discussion with the family member who created it. I’ve since requested that no further donations be accepted, and this change should take effect within the next 24 hours.”

Holland added that he intends to make things right with the funds already raised. “Once we figure out how to move forward and I recoup the amount donated, I will be donating said amount to charity. I sincerely apologize if the page caused any upset or offense , that was never the intention. Thank you for your understanding and kindness.”

The GoFundMe campaign was reportedly set up by a family member following Holland’s WWE release and aimed to support his family with ongoing medical and financial challenges after he suffered a Lisfranc foot injury during a TNA appearance in September. The fundraiser, which targeted $60,000, described Holland as a 1099 contractor, stating that he was not entitled to paid leave or workers’ compensation and that his family had endured a significant pay reduction.

Holland’s release came just one week before his contract was due to expire on November 14. In the days leading up to it, he had expressed frustration over his financial struggles, admitting that he “never thought I’d not be able to pay my mortgage” and felt “hung out to dry” after his injury.

The campaign quickly gained momentum online and was shared by several wrestling figures before Holland publicly intervened to clarify his position.