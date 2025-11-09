Chelsea Green Promises To “Rebuild” WWE Women’s United States Title After SmackDown Win

After a chaotic and controversial win on WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green has wasted no time setting the tone for her reign as the new Women’s United States Champion.

Green, who captured the title from Giulia by using the ropes for leverage, took to X to issue her first statement as champion. “I vow to rebuild our company and this @WWE United States Women’s Championship starting TODAY,” she wrote, positioning herself as a bold and ambitious figure ready to reshape the division.

Embracing her trademark confidence, Green declared that her reign would be branded under the theme “Red, White & GREEN,” putting her own stamp on the championship’s legacy.

Referencing her earlier stint as an on-screen authority figure, Green hinted that this new era would be vastly different. “The second term will be the most historic,” she promised, signaling that her reign is only just beginning and that she plans to make history once again.

