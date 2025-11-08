×
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 08, 2025
Vince McMahon’s Doctor Accused Of Withholding Discovery Materials In Janel Grant Case

Attorneys representing Janel Grant have filed a motion requesting the court to order compliance in her bill of discovery case against Dr. Carlon Colker and Peak Wellness. The filing, made Friday, accuses the defendants of deliberately stalling and asks the court to compel Colker to appear and testify regarding the ongoing delay.

Grant’s legal team stated that Colker has only produced two items since the court’s August order requiring discovery. They argue that neither Colker nor Peak Wellness have taken the “reasonable steps required by the bill of discovery order and the Connecticut Practice Book.”

“Instead, they claim (Grant’s) are not relevant – in defendants’ sole, subjective opinion – and therefore they do not have to follow standard discovery procedures,” the filing said.

Grant is seeking both her medical and payment records from Colker and Peak Wellness. She has previously alleged that Vince McMahon paid for her treatment at the facility. Her attorneys noted that Colker had already failed twice to turn over materials requested in her federal civil lawsuit against McMahon and WWE, in which she accuses them of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and other violations.

“To date, Dr. Carlon Colker and Peak Wellness have engaged in persistent stalling tactics that have only prolonged this deeply painful process for Ms. Grant,” Grant’s representatives told SEScoops. “We have respectfully asked the court to intervene and compel compliance with our bill of discovery request once and for all.”

The latest motion also includes a claim that data records showed Colker accessed Grant’s medical files on July 27, 2023, more than a year after her treatment ended and just days after a federal search warrant had been executed on McMahon.

Grant’s federal lawsuit remains paused as of July 1 while the presiding judge determines whether to allow discovery ahead of a hearing on McMahon’s motion to compel arbitration.

