“It’ll Be Beyond Belief” — JBL Says Vince McMahon Is Planning Raw, No-Hiding Memoir

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 08, 2025
WWE Hall of Famer JBL believes fans may soon get an unfiltered look into the life and mind of Vince McMahon.

Speaking on his Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL revealed that he expects the former WWE Chairman to release a tell-all book within the next couple of years , one that could shake up the wrestling world.

“Nothing’s 100%. As close to 100% as you can get, in the next I would say one to two years, you’re going to get a book,” JBL said. “And I have a feeling it’s going to be beyond belief. I have a feeling it will be raw and it will be completely no freaking hiding in nothing. I think Vince is going to let everything out, and I think it’s going to be one of the best books ever written. I can’t wait to read it.”

He went on to describe just how detailed and revealing McMahon’s story could be, hinting that it may include parts of the WWE founder’s life that few have ever seen.

“I have a feeling Vince is going to put every single detail in there, embarrassing or not,” JBL continued. “And I have a feeling it’s going to be one of the craziest things. I’ve told people for so long that if people knew the real Vince, they would not believe it. They would think it’s fiction. The way he worked, the way he would drink till two or three in the morning, then go to the gym, then come in for a little nap, get up and do cardio the next morning, and do that seven days a week. People are going to find it hard to believe, but I think it’s going to be absolutely incredible. And I think, from what I understand, I don’t want to say anything I shouldn’t, I have a feeling it’s going to be out within a year or two.”

