WWE Wrestlepalooza Called “A Real Winner” By TKO President Mark Shapiro

TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro is more than pleased with how WWE’s creative direction continues to evolve under the leadership of Paul “Triple H” Levesque and President Nick Khan. During an appearance on The Main Event with Andrew Marchand, Shapiro discussed the company’s renewed energy and willingness to take bold steps forward.

Shapiro highlighted that many of WWE’s long-standing Premium Live Events were originally conceived by former Chairman Vince McMahon, but the new leadership has focused on developing fresh concepts to mark a new era. He cited Wrestlepalooza as an example, noting how Levesque and Khan brought the idea to life as the launch event for WWE’s new partnership with ESPN.

“And yet, they’re open to new ideas. They never seem exhausted. They’re ready to take on a new shot, a new risk, a new opportunity,” Shapiro said. “‘Hey, Nick, let’s talk about launching a new event.’ Right now, a lot of our PLEs were created by Vince McMahon. We need to get in the business of taking that torch and moving past that, and Nick (Khan) and Triple H created Wrestlepalooza, which is the launch event for our new ESPN deal, which did incredibly well and may turn into a superfranchise. Not to mention from a merch standpoint, I don’t need to tell you, securing the I.P. rights and then selling merch at Wrestlepalooza, let’s just say it was a real winner…”

The debut edition of WWE Wrestlepalooza took place on September 20, 2025, in Indianapolis, officially kicking off the company’s domestic media rights agreement with ESPN. The event name itself pays homage to ECW, which first used Wrestlepalooza back in 1995. WWE’s next Premium Live Event will be Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.