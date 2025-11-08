×
Hiroshi Tanahashi Vs Kazuchika Okada Set For One Final Match At Wrestle Kingdom 20

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 08, 2025
Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada are set to clash one final time inside the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4.

The moment came together after Tanahashi defeated Yuto-Ice in the main event of NJPW’s Road in Anjo event, which fittingly took place in Okada’s hometown on his 38th birthday. As Tanahashi celebrated the win, the familiar sound of Okada’s coin-drop theme echoed through the arena. Moments later, “The Rainmaker” appeared alongside his longtime manager Gedo.

Okada took the microphone and said, “Congratulations on your retirement and thanks for your hard work,” before officially issuing the challenge for Wrestle Kingdom, adding with a smirk, “Don’t get too tired before then.”

Gedo followed with his own words, warning, “The rain will fall on Wrestle Kingdom 20.” While the bout has not yet been formally sanctioned, all signs point to the two legends meeting one last time on NJPW’s grandest stage.

Their history at Wrestle Kingdom runs deep. Tanahashi holds two victories over Okada from Wrestle Kingdom 7 and 9, while Okada finally earned his redemption at Wrestle Kingdom 10. Their upcoming showdown will mark the fourth, and final, chapter in one of New Japan’s most iconic rivalries.

Updated lineup for Wrestle Kingdom 20:

- NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 (January 4)

- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji – Winner Takes All

- Hiroshi Tanahashi Retirement Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada

- EVIL vs. Aaron Wolf – NEVER Openweight Championship

- NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Saya Kamitani vs. IWGP Women’s Champion Syuri – Winner Takes All

