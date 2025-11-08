WWE SmackDown Lineup Announced For November 14, 2025

Next week’s WWE SmackDown on Friday, November 14, is shaping up to be a major night, featuring two key tournament bouts and the new Women’s Champion stepping into the ring.

As The Last Time is Now tournament continues to determine John Cena’s final opponent, LA Knight is set to face a mystery challenger. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis drew the names for the first round matchups but kept Knight’s opponent under wraps, teasing fans with a major surprise for next week.

The Miz will also be in tournament action, going one-on-one with Jey Uso. During SmackDown, Miz reminded everyone that he once defeated John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 27, making it clear he plans to repeat history by earning a shot at Cena’s last match.

In addition to the tournament action, new WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill will take on B-Fab in a non-title clash, marking Cargill’s first SmackDown appearance since winning the title.

Confirmed for WWE SmackDown, Friday, November 14:

The Last Time is Now Tournament First Round: LA Knight vs. Mystery Opponent

The Last Time is Now Tournament First Round: The Miz vs. Jey Uso

Jade Cargill vs. B-Fab

