×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

First SmackDown Matches Confirmed For John Cena’s Final Tournament

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 08, 2025
First SmackDown Matches Confirmed For John Cena’s Final Tournament

WWE has officially confirmed the first matches for SmackDown in The Last Time is Now tournament, which will determine who faces John Cena in his final WWE match.

The tournament will begin on Raw this Monday before continuing next Friday on SmackDown with two key first-round bouts. LA Knight is set to face a mystery opponent, while The Miz will go one-on-one with Jey Uso.

Nick Aldis appeared on Friday’s SmackDown to draw names for next week’s matches, keeping fans guessing by refusing to reveal Knight’s opponent.

So far, seven of the sixteen competitors in the tournament have been revealed, though WWE has not yet released an official bracket. Instead, the tournament’s structure sees Raw and SmackDown general managers drawing names from a tumbler to determine each matchup as part of the storyline.

The Last Time is Now tournament will conclude with John Cena’s final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C.

Here’s the updated lineup for the first-round matches:

The Last Time is Now Tournament

WWE Raw – Monday, November 10

Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Damian Priest vs. Rusev
WWE SmackDown – Friday, November 14

LA Knight vs. A mystery opponent
The Miz vs. Jey Uso

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 11th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy