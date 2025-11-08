First SmackDown Matches Confirmed For John Cena’s Final Tournament

WWE has officially confirmed the first matches for SmackDown in The Last Time is Now tournament, which will determine who faces John Cena in his final WWE match.

The tournament will begin on Raw this Monday before continuing next Friday on SmackDown with two key first-round bouts. LA Knight is set to face a mystery opponent, while The Miz will go one-on-one with Jey Uso.

Nick Aldis appeared on Friday’s SmackDown to draw names for next week’s matches, keeping fans guessing by refusing to reveal Knight’s opponent.

So far, seven of the sixteen competitors in the tournament have been revealed, though WWE has not yet released an official bracket. Instead, the tournament’s structure sees Raw and SmackDown general managers drawing names from a tumbler to determine each matchup as part of the storyline.

The Last Time is Now tournament will conclude with John Cena’s final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C.

Here’s the updated lineup for the first-round matches:

The Last Time is Now Tournament

WWE Raw – Monday, November 10

Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Damian Priest vs. Rusev

WWE SmackDown – Friday, November 14

LA Knight vs. A mystery opponent

The Miz vs. Jey Uso