Drew McIntyre Suspended After Attacking Cody Rhodes On SmackDown

Drew McIntyre may have finally crossed the line.

The closing moments of Friday’s SmackDown saw Cody Rhodes battling Aleister Black in a hard hitting main event. Just as Rhodes seemed to gain control, McIntyre made a shocking return and dropped him with a devastating Claymore Kick. The attack escalated into a brutal two on one beatdown until Damian Priest stormed to the ring to even the odds. Amid the chaos, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had seen enough and announced McIntyre’s suspension on the spot.

The show ended with McIntyre shouting at Aldis, insisting that he had been pushed against the wall. WWE later posted exclusive footage showing McIntyre continuing to argue backstage before security escorted him out of the building.

McIntyre’s frustrations likely stem from recent events surrounding his rivalry with Cody Rhodes. At last weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, McIntyre came up short in a WWE Title match that allowed the championship to change hands via disqualification or count out. During the bout, he tried to use the WWE Title as a weapon but was thwarted, leading to Cody turning the tables and striking McIntyre with a DDT onto the belt before finishing him off with Cross Rhodes.

Their rivalry reignited weeks ago when McIntyre was scheduled to face Jacob Fatu in a number one contender’s match. Fatu was attacked backstage, and Cody accused McIntyre of being behind it, offering to defend the title immediately. That impromptu match ended with Cody losing by disqualification after he struck McIntyre with the championship. Before their rematch, McIntyre refused to sign the contract unless Cody accepted stipulations in his favor, a move Cody ultimately agreed to, setting the stage for the explosive clash that followed.