×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Drew McIntyre Suspended After Attacking Cody Rhodes On SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 08, 2025
Drew McIntyre Suspended After Attacking Cody Rhodes On SmackDown

Drew McIntyre may have finally crossed the line.

The closing moments of Friday’s SmackDown saw Cody Rhodes battling Aleister Black in a hard hitting main event. Just as Rhodes seemed to gain control, McIntyre made a shocking return and dropped him with a devastating Claymore Kick. The attack escalated into a brutal two on one beatdown until Damian Priest stormed to the ring to even the odds. Amid the chaos, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had seen enough and announced McIntyre’s suspension on the spot.

The show ended with McIntyre shouting at Aldis, insisting that he had been pushed against the wall. WWE later posted exclusive footage showing McIntyre continuing to argue backstage before security escorted him out of the building.

McIntyre’s frustrations likely stem from recent events surrounding his rivalry with Cody Rhodes. At last weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, McIntyre came up short in a WWE Title match that allowed the championship to change hands via disqualification or count out. During the bout, he tried to use the WWE Title as a weapon but was thwarted, leading to Cody turning the tables and striking McIntyre with a DDT onto the belt before finishing him off with Cross Rhodes.

Their rivalry reignited weeks ago when McIntyre was scheduled to face Jacob Fatu in a number one contender’s match. Fatu was attacked backstage, and Cody accused McIntyre of being behind it, offering to defend the title immediately. That impromptu match ended with Cody losing by disqualification after he struck McIntyre with the championship. Before their rematch, McIntyre refused to sign the contract unless Cody accepted stipulations in his favor, a move Cody ultimately agreed to, setting the stage for the explosive clash that followed.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 11th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy