×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Lash Legend Makes Main Roster Debut on WWE SmackDown, Aligns With Nia Jax

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 08, 2025
Lash Legend Makes Main Roster Debut on WWE SmackDown, Aligns With Nia Jax

Lash Legend made a major statement on Friday night, by showing up unannounced and aligning herself with Nia Jax.

During Nia’s match against Charlotte Flair, Lash emerged from the crowd and ambushed Alexa Bliss at ringside. She locked Bliss in a crushing bearhug as Jax hit the annihilator for the win. The two celebrated together after the match, marking the start of a powerful new alliance.

Backstage, Jax mocked Bliss and Flair, recalling how they once told her she needed a friend. “Now I have one,” she smirked, as Legend added that they were “just getting started.”

According to WrestleVotes, Lash Legend’s surprise appearance confirms she has officially been called up to the WWE main roster.

Legend, a former NCAA basketball standout and WNBA player, joined WWE in 2020 and debuted on NXT television the following year. She rose to prominence as part of the Meta Four alongside Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Jakara Jackson before striking out as a singles star earlier this year. Her final NXT appearance came on October 28, where she lost to Kendal Grey in an EVOLVE Women’s Title match.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 11th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy