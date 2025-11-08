Lash Legend Makes Main Roster Debut on WWE SmackDown, Aligns With Nia Jax

Lash Legend made a major statement on Friday night, by showing up unannounced and aligning herself with Nia Jax.
During Nia’s match against Charlotte Flair, Lash emerged from the crowd and ambushed Alexa Bliss at ringside. She locked Bliss in a crushing bearhug as Jax hit the annihilator for the win. The two celebrated together after the match, marking the start of a powerful new alliance.
Backstage, Jax mocked Bliss and Flair, recalling how they once told her she needed a friend. “Now I have one,” she smirked, as Legend added that they were “just getting started.”
According to WrestleVotes, Lash Legend’s surprise appearance confirms she has officially been called up to the WWE main roster.
Legend, a former NCAA basketball standout and WNBA player, joined WWE in 2020 and debuted on NXT television the following year. She rose to prominence as part of the Meta Four alongside Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Jakara Jackson before striking out as a singles star earlier this year. Her final NXT appearance came on October 28, where she lost to Kendal Grey in an EVOLVE Women’s Title match.
Lash Legend “officially” debuts on SmackDown. She will be a fixture on the show going forward, paired with Nia Jax for the time being. There is a level of optimism with her within creative., WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 8, 2025
