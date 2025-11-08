Velvet Sky Blasts Dixie Carter’s Infamous 2009 TNA Speech

Velvet Sky has reopened one of TNA’s most infamous moments, Dixie Carter’s 2009 locker room speech, and she is not holding back.

When the resurfaced clip began circulating online, Sky, who was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame last month, gave an honest take on Carter’s backstage address and her leadership style.

“I remember this day,” Sky posted. “The consensus of the locker room and staff during this ‘meeting’ was not one single person gave a s*** what she was saying and we actually had to take time out of production day for this nonsense from her and it had to be filmed so she could have her ‘my way or the highway’ ego stroked even more. She was not well received by most because of the way she treated people who could do nothing for her and the way she would talk down to people. Vile.”

When one fan suggested the segment was a work, Sky quickly shut that down, replying, “None of what she said was a work.”

The speech, filmed in November 2009, came during one of TNA’s most volatile periods. The company had just announced the signing of Hulk Hogan, but he had yet to debut, and several wrestlers were reportedly asking for releases. Dixie Carter, who was rarely seen on-screen, opened Impact by addressing the full roster from the stage and demanded total loyalty.

“Nobody likes drastic change,” Carter said during the speech. “While I respect that some of you might have differing opinions of the decisions I’m making, I expect you to support me 100%. When you question things in this company, you’re questioning me. And I cannot allow that to happen.”

She continued, “I’ve made the choice to put my finances, my reputation, my passion, my love behind each and every one of you and this company. And it’s time for you to do the same thing. You have a choice to make. You can choose to support me, you can choose to support the direction TNA is going, or you can choose not to. But you’ll need to find another place to work.”

At the time, Bryan Alvarez wrote, “This was hardly a rah rah speech. Essentially, she told the world that a lot of people thought she was crazy for bringing in Hulk Hogan, a lot of people were second guessing her, she didn’t like it, and if they weren’t happy they needed to find work elsewhere.”

Carter, who took over TNA in 2002 after her family’s company Panda Energy bought the promotion, remained in charge until it was sold to Anthem Entertainment in 2017. Her final on-screen appearance came in 2016 alongside EC3, Eric Young, and Matt Hardy.