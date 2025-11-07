WWE Smackdown Results - November 7, 2025

Tonight on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill appear live, Rey Fenix and Talla Tonga go at it, Giulia defends her United States Championship against Chelsea Green, Ilja Dragunov continues with his United States Championship Open Challenge, Charlotte Flair collides with Nia Jax and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs.

Cody Rhodes opens this episode of SmackDown. Rhodes comes out to the ring interacting with the fans. Rhodes gets on the mic and talks about his bout with Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event. He talks about how McIntyre brought Rhodes' belt into the match and that's why he used it on McIntyre. Rhodes says he's been criticized for not pulling the trigger and ensuring a victory and the reason he never has because he was always hesitant but with McIntyre he had no hesitation using the belt to beat him. He tells McIntyre that McIntyre is now in his rear view mirror. Rhodes says he wants to do something different tonight and he wants to sit with the fans and watch the show and then decide who will be his next challenger. Rhodes exits the ring and heads into the audience. Aleister Black and Zelina come down to the ring. Rhodes gets back in the ring and Black tells Rhodes he's been looking for something to do since he set Damian Priest on fire. He tells Rhodes he has his eyes on Rhodes' championship belt. Rhodes takes his tie off and Zelina stands in between Black and Rhodes. She tells Rhodes his nightmare starts now and slaps him. Nick Aldis comes out and tells Black if he's looking for a fight, he'll be in the main event against Rhodes tonight.

We see Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and Ilja Dragunov arriving at the show. As Dragunov makes his way to the ring, he comes across Tama Tonga and they lock eyes and Dragunov makes his way out to the ring. Dragunov gets in the ring and asks who his next opponent will be. Tommaso Ciampa comes out with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. Ciampa is annoyed that Dragunov called him a jackass and that Dragunov denied him a match last time. Dragunov agrees to the match but against Gargano.

Match 1 - United States Open Challenge Match: Ilja Dragunov(c) -vs- Johnny Gargano w/Tommaso Ciampa & Candice LeRae

Ciampa distracts Dragunov and Gargano attacks Dragunov. Ciampa leaves and Gargano slams Dragunov's head against the turnbuckle. Dragunov suplexes Gargano and locks Gargano in a waist lock. Dragunov dumps Gargano again with a German Suplex. Dragunov hammers into Gargano's back and he lifts Gargano and slams him down and we get a commercial break.

Back from a quick commercial break and Gargano chops Dragunov in the corner and then hits a basement dropkicks to Dragunov and covers him for a near fall. Gargano trips up Dragunov on the ropes and then kicks him in the face. Gargano punches Dragunov and Dragunov chops Gargano back. Gargano beats Dragunov in the corner and then throws him in an abdominal stretch. Dragunov punches out of the move and kicks Gargano down. Dragunov punches Gargano and Gargano fights back. Dragunov chops Gargano and kicks him. Dragunov hits The Constantine Special and both men are laid out. Dragunov slams into Gargano in the corner and kicks him again. Dragunov hits a diving knee from the ropes and covers for a near fall. Dragunov comes off the top rope and Gargano catches him with a kick. Gargano kicks Dragunov again and hits a Poisonrana on Dragunov and almost gets the pin. Gargano chops the shit out of Dragunov in the corner and sits him on the top rope. Dragunov know chops Gargano and then headbutts Gargano. Dragunov comes off the top rope with a Senton and covers for a near fall. Gargano counters an H-Bomb but Dragunov kicks Gargano and slams him down. LeRae pulls Dragunov off the ropes and Gargano hits two tornado DDT's and covers Dragunov for a near fall. Gargano pulls on Dragunov's hair and Dragunov kicks Gargano and hits superplex pulling Gargano off the apron. Dragunov hits the H-Bomb and gets the win.

Winner and STILL United States Champion: Ilja Dragunov

Nick Aldis talks to a referee backstage. Sami Zayn interrupts them. Zayn comes in and asks if he can be out there for Rey Fenix's match. Aldis tells Zayn he's not medically cleared and he wants Zayn to rest up and get better. Zayn says he won't sit on the sidelines much longer and leaves. R-Truth comes in and wants to be in the tumbler for John Cena's last match and talks about his balls and Aldis' balls touching each other.

Tommaso Ciampa sulks backstage. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae come by and Gargano apologizes. Nathan Frazer and Axiom walk by and call them jackasses.

Back at ringside, Jade Cargill makes her way out to the ring with her Women's Championship. Cargill gets on the mic and talks about how she destroyed Tiffany Stratton and puts the women's roster on notice and says "I'm that bitch" and drops the mic and leaves the ring. As Cargill is leaving, Charlotte Flair's music hits and she comes out with Alexa Bliss. Cargill stands her ground and Flair stops and stares at Cargill who doesn't leave as Flair does her entrance. Flair turns around and starts to walk towards Cargill and Bliss stops her.

Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre talk backstage. B-Fab and Michin come by telling Green they think she'll lose her match against Giulia. Jade Cargill is standing behind Green and tells Green that she'll stomp a hole through her chest. Cargill tells off B-Fab and Michin and Cargill asks her if she has a problem and tells B-Fab to meet her in the ring next week.

Match 2: Charlotte Flair w/Alexa Bliss -vs- Nia Jax

The bell rings and Flair warms up as Jax watches her. They lock up and the lock up is broken up. Flair gets Jax in a chin lock and tries to take down Jax with a shoulder check. Jax slaps Flair around and Flair slaps Jax. Flair gets Jax on the mat and Jax headbutts Flair. Flair kicks Jax and takes Jax down a headscissors and then drop kicks Jax. Jax slams Flair's head into the turnbuckles and Flair chops Jax. Jax collides with Flair in the corner and we cut to a break.

Back to the match, Flair sends Jax out of the ring and she flies over the top rope and takes out Jax. Jax slams Flair into the ring post outside the ring and then talks shit to the fans. Jax throws Flair into the barricades and then throws Flair back in the ring. Jax pushes around Flair in the ring and Flair comes back with some punches. Flair kicks Jax from the apron and then comes off the top rope with a cross body taking Jax down. Flair chops Jax and kicks her. Flair takes Jax down with a front walkover clothesline. Flair hits a moonsault on Jax and Jax kicks out at two. Jax counters a Figure 8 and Jax hits a sitout powerbomb and covers Flair for a near fall. Jax sets up for the Annihilator and Flair gets out of the way and rolls up Jax for a two count. Jax gets Flair on her shoulders and sets her on the apron. Flair hits a springboard elbow and covers Jax for a near fall. Flair goes for the Figure 8 but Jax counters. Flair hits a tornado DDT and covers Jax for a near fall. Lash Legend comes out of nowhere and attacks Alexa Bliss outside the ring. Flair gets distracted and takes down Flair and hits Annihilator and gets the win.

Winner: Nia Jax

After the match Legend and Jax hug because they are in cahoots.

Nick Aldis tells us that the first match in the Last Time is Now Tournament is The Miz -vs- Jey Uso and the second match will be LA Knight and his opponent will be a surprise.

Cathy Kelley talks to Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Jax asks Kelley if she's blind because she was going to win the match. She says Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair told her to find a friend and she did. Legend introduces herself and says she and Jax will go straight to the top.

Match 3 - Women's United States Championship Match: Giulia(c) w/Kiana James -vs- Chelsea Green w/Alba Fyre

We see Ethan Page is at ringside for this match. Giulia gets in Green's face before the match showing off her belt. Green slaps Giulia at the bell and Giulia slaps Green back. Giulia hits Green with a headlock takedown and then headbutts Green. Green is suplexed and Green tries for a roll up but Giulia hits Arrivederci and covers Green for a near fall. Green is tossed with a hair biell and Giulia gets Green on the apron and punches her. James hits Green as the ref is distracted and Fyre kicks James down. Giulia kicks Fyre and Green rolls up Giulia and gets the win.

Winner and NEW United States Champion: Chelsea Green

Backstage Tama Tonga, Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa and JC Mateo gets pumped up. Solo Sikoa comes in and says while they're doing a good job, Sami Zayn is still walking around, and The Wyatt Sicks and Ilja Dragunov have titles that the MFTs need. He tells Talla Tonga to take out Rey Fenix and they all leave. The Wyatt Sicks come out of hiding and Erick Rowan stops them and tells them to hold on.

Medical checks on Alexa Bliss backstage. She apologizes to Charlotte Flair. A doctor gives Bliss some ice and it turns out to be Asuka who mists both Flair and Bliss. Kairi Sane and Asuka celebrate and runaway.

Match 4: Rey Fenix -vs- Talla Tonga w/The MFTs (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa & JC Mateo

As The MFTs come out, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chris Sabin, and Alex Shelley attack them and they all head to the back. Fenix jumps at Tonga and he attacks Tonga. The bell rings and Tonga throws Fenix around. Fenix kicks Tonga but then is slammed down. Tonga kicks Fenix off the ring into the barricades and Sikoa is still at ringside and cheers on Tonga. Outside the ring, Tonga drops Fenix onto the barricades and we cut to a commercial.

We come back to the match and Fenix tries to take down Tonga and flies off him and hits the mat. Tonga taunts Fenix to hit him some more and Fenix does. Tonga clotheslines Fenix who is flipped around. Tonga drives elbows into Fenix and Fenix is able to kick Tonga. Fenix superkicks Tonga and kicks Tonga again with a springboard heel kick. Fenix goes for a Monkey Flip but Tonga counters and uppercuts Fenix. Fenix kicks Tonga from the apron and guillotines Tonga on the ropes. Fenix runs on the ropes and hits Goodbye Amigo on Tonga. Fenix hits a crossbody and covers Tonga for a two count. Fenix goes for another crossbody but Tonga catches him and powerbombs him. Tonga chokeslams Fenix and covers him for the win.

Winner: Talla Tonga

After the match, Tonga goes to attack Fenix on Sikoa's orders. Sami Zayn runs out and makes the save before they can attack Fenix. Sikoa and Tonga leave the ring before Zayn can get to them.

Cathy Kelley talks to The Miz backstage. She discusses him attacking Carmelo Hayes after his match at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Miz says he made Hayes relevant and talks about the disrespect he faces. He says he should be John Cena's final opponent. He calls Jey Uso a highlight and he says highlights fade, and legacies don't.

Match 5: Cody Rhodes(c) -vs- Aleister Black w/Zelina

Rhodes takes down Black with a headlock takedown and Black does the same. They trade takedowns and lock up again. Black knees Rhodes in the corner and goes to suplex him. Rhodes counters and slams down Black face first. Black gets Rhodes in an arm bar and Rhodes breaks the hold. Rhodes goes for The Disaster Kick but Black counters and kicks Rhodes out of the ring.

Back to our Main Event, Black chokes out Rhodes on the ropes. Black talks to the ref and Zelina chokes Rhodes out. Black hits a snapmare and covers for a two count. Black tries for another pin and Rhodes kicks out. Rhodes takes down Black with a powerslam and covers for a near fall. Black takes down Rhodes and Rhodes rolls him up for a two count. Black drops Rhodes and covers Rhodes for a two count. Black punches Rhodes in the corner and gets Rhodes in a headlock. Rhodes kicks out of it and takes Black down with a running forearm. Rhodes hits another powerslam on Black and then hits The Disaster Kick and gets a near fall. Rhodes goes for Cross Rhodes but Black kicks out of it and hits Rhodes with two solid kicks and covers Rhodes for a two count. Rhodes hits a springboard Cody Cutter and covers Black for a near fall. Rhodes punches Black in the center of the ring and then Black catches him with a kick. Black kicks Rhodes again and goes for a pin with a bridged suplex and Rhodes kicks out. Black goes for Black mass but Rhodes counters and tries for Cross Rhodes again but Black counters. Both Rhodes and Black kick each other and they're both laid out. Drew McIntyre runs in and Claymore's the referee. Rhodes attacks McIntyre and Black attacks Rhodes. Both men attack Rhodes.

No Contest

Damian Priest runs out and he takes out both Black and McIntyre. As Priest attacks Black, McIntyre attacks Priest. Rhodes beats up McIntyre and Priest goes to attack Black on the announce table. Zelina jumps off the announce desk onto Priest and he tosses her over the barricades. Black attacks Priest's eyes and he and Zelina flee. Back in the ring, McIntyre and Rhodes fight. Nick Aldis comes out and suspends McIntyre. McIntyre leaves the ring and argues with Aldis as we fade to black.