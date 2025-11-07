WWE Set To Host Three Premium Live Events In Saudi Arabia For The First Time

WWE is expanding its global reach in a major way, as the company is reportedly planning to host three Premium Live Events in Saudi Arabia in 2026 – a first in its history.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Royal Rumble will take place in Riyadh next January and will not replace the country’s usual June and November events. Instead, it will join them, meaning nearly a quarter of WWE’s 2026 PLEs will be staged in Saudi Arabia.

WWE has earned around $55 million per Saudi event since their partnership began in 2018, but reports suggest the Royal Rumble deal will far exceed that figure.

This year saw only one Saudi PLE for the first time since 2021, as WWE shifted its November show, Crown Jewel, to Perth, Australia. In June, the company presented Night of Champions from the Kingdom Arena, highlighted by marquee bouts including Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton and John Cena vs. CM Punk. It remains unclear whether Night of Champions will return as part of next year’s Saudi trio.

Looking further ahead, WWE confirmed in September that WrestleMania will emanate from Saudi Arabia for the first time in 2027, though an exact venue and date are yet to be announced.

