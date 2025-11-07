New Update On Rumored John Cena Vs Dominik Mysterio Match In WWE

2025 has been the year of Dominik Mysterio. With championship gold around his waist and swagger in his step, “The King of Luchadores” has looked unstoppable, until this past week on WWE Raw, when his legendary father, Rey Mysterio, made his long-awaited return.
Dominik currently reigns as both WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion, daring anyone, except his father, to step up. He has even teased putting an end to John Cena’s “Never Seen 17” farewell run if Cena dares to challenge him. But with Rey back in the mix, the rumored Dominik vs. Cena title match could be on shaky ground ahead of Cena’s retirement bout on December 13.
According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, plans are heating up between father and son once again. The report suggests Dominik and Rey could clash on Raw for the Intercontinental Title, paving the way for Cena to challenge for the belt at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Mysterios’ feud is expected to explode later this month in their hometown of San Diego, California, where the family rivalry may finally reach its breaking point.
Cena, meanwhile, is preparing for the next stage of his farewell tour. This Monday on Raw in Boston, “The Last Real Champion” will host a celebration to kick off his “Last Time Is Now” tournament, which will determine his final in-ring opponent. The tournament begins with Damian Priest vs. Rusev and Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, with more matchups to be revealed on SmackDown.
Greenville, South Carolina
Nov. 7th 2025
Houston, Texas
Nov. 8th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 10th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Nov. 11th 2025
Greensboro, North Carolina
Nov. 12th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 13th 2025
Albany, New York
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 15th 2025
Erie, Pennsylvania
Nov. 15th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 17th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 18th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025