New Segment Announced For November 7 WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 07, 2025
New Segment Announced For November 7 WWE SmackDown

The blue brand heads to Greenville, South Carolina, this Friday night with a blockbuster lineup, as two of WWE’s top champions step into the spotlight following major victories at Saturday Night’s Main Event. WWE SmackDown on November 7 is shaping up to deliver major fallout and surprises with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and new WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill both confirmed to appear.

Cody Rhodes comes to SmackDown riding high after his hard-fought victory over Drew McIntyre, a win that once again proved why The American Nightmare sits atop WWE. Fans are eager to see what Rhodes will address next, as WWE teased, “With Rhodes still on top, what’s next for The American Nightmare?”

Meanwhile, the women’s division has been shaken by the arrival of its new queen. Jade Cargill made history at Saturday Night’s Main Event by dethroning Tiffany Stratton to capture the WWE Women’s Championship. WWE described the aftermath perfectly: “SmackDown has never been stormier.” Cargill’s appearance promises to set the tone for her reign, and perhaps her next challenger.

With both champions scheduled to appear, SmackDown is set for a night of major implications. Add in title matches and heated rivalries across the card, and it is clear WWE is stacking the deck for a loaded show from Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Confirmed for WWE SmackDown on November 7:

  • Cody Rhodes appearance

  • Jade Cargill appearance

  • Women’s United States Championship: Giulia (c) vs. Chelsea Green

  • WWE United States Championship Open Challenge: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. TBA

  • Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga

  • Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

WWE SmackDown airs live at 8 PM ET on the USA Network.

