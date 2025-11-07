×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Lola Vice Partners With AAA Legend Faby Apache For November 28 Show

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 07, 2025
Lola Vice Partners With AAA Legend Faby Apache For November 28 Show

Lola Vice is set for another appearance in AAA, this time entering tag team competition.

The NXT standout will team with Mexican wrestling icon Faby Apache at the November 28 AAA Alianzas event. The duo will face Flammer and La Hiedra in what is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about matches on the card.

Vice has been making waves in AAA over recent months, most notably earning a singles victory against Chik Tormenta at AAA Heroes Inmortales 2025. She has also been getting more screen time within the promotion, recently joining commentary for the mixed tag team match between Mr. Iguana & La Hiedra and Ethan Page & Chelsea Green during the November 2 AAA Alianzas broadcast.

Alongside her international work, Vice remains active in WWE NXT. She was last seen teaming with The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley) in a losing effort against Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Lainey Reid) on the November 4 episode.

Updated card for AAA Alianzas on November 28:

- Dragon Lee vs. Mecha Wolf

- El Grande Americano vs. El Hijo de Vikingo

- Lola Vice & Faby Apache vs. Flammer & La Hiedra

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 11th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy