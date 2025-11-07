Lola Vice Partners With AAA Legend Faby Apache For November 28 Show

Lola Vice is set for another appearance in AAA, this time entering tag team competition.
The NXT standout will team with Mexican wrestling icon Faby Apache at the November 28 AAA Alianzas event. The duo will face Flammer and La Hiedra in what is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about matches on the card.
Vice has been making waves in AAA over recent months, most notably earning a singles victory against Chik Tormenta at AAA Heroes Inmortales 2025. She has also been getting more screen time within the promotion, recently joining commentary for the mixed tag team match between Mr. Iguana & La Hiedra and Ethan Page & Chelsea Green during the November 2 AAA Alianzas broadcast.
Alongside her international work, Vice remains active in WWE NXT. She was last seen teaming with The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley) in a losing effort against Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Lainey Reid) on the November 4 episode.
Updated card for AAA Alianzas on November 28:
- Dragon Lee vs. Mecha Wolf
- El Grande Americano vs. El Hijo de Vikingo
- Lola Vice & Faby Apache vs. Flammer & La Hiedra
Faby Apache y Lola Vice vs. Las Tóxicas: Flammer y La Hiedra en PUEBLA., Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 7, 2025
28 de noviembre, Auditorio GNP Seguros: Gira #AlianzasAAA 💫
Boletos disponibles en https://t.co/D6KYuJJsFl pic.twitter.com/90xiWGEk8O
